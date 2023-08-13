Dear W.C.,

My daughter was recently incarcerated after being caught shoplifting for the second time. I know it wasn’t right and there is no excuse, but she is a single mother of two children that I, their grandmother is now caring for. At the time she was desperate for food and baby supplies for her family, what she was caught shoplifting, as she had been laid off from her job and her ex had not paid his child support for the second month. She was not in her right mind at the time due to all the stress. She could not pay her fines so now she will be in jail for a few months. I still work but do not earn enough to feed these children in addition to paying my rent and purchasing school supplies. I must move into a bigger apartment because my landlord won’t allow the two children to live in my one-bedroom apartment. I have found another apartment but how do I come up with a security deposit when every penny I earn goes towards our daily necessities, utilities, gas for my car, food, rent, diapers, formula, cell phone and all the things the children need. I never thought I would be in this position at this stage in my life. My daughter truly is a good person, a good mother, that is remorseful for what she has done. She would do anything to keep her babies from suffering.

Dear Readers,

There are a lot of things people will do when they are desperate. A single mother worried sick and stressing about feeding and sheltering her children would be desperate. Sometimes in desperation people make the wrong decisions, make poor choices that result in consequences they never imagined. That is what happened to this mother who was now serving her time in jail. Unfortunately, the grandmother and her children were being penalized as well.

The grandmother and I met at a local park so the older child could play on the playground while we had our conversation. The younger child was happy to sit in her stroller and eat the snacks the grandmother had packed. The children were well mannered, clean, and seemed in good spirits. All good indicators of the care they were receiving from the grandmother.

We got right to work talking about the mothers’ circumstances and the difficult situation they were navigating. The grandmother spoke about visiting the jail with the children so they could see their mother regularly. It was quite an ordeal, but the children seemed to need it as much as their incarcerated mother. The grandmother said, “If they did not want to go, I would not force them to. They really miss their mom and need that short time with her.” She showed me pictures of her daughter and the children all hugging on their last visit.

We moved on to talking about their financial situation. Together we went over her budget and even with the small amount contributed by the mother’s job in jail, it was a tight budget. The grandmother had applied for other assistance that hopefully would begin soon. Until that happened, we would make sure they did not go hungry or become homeless.

The grandmother had found a two-bedroom apartment that she could afford if we helped with the first month’s rent and security deposit. We would also help with food, diapers, toiletries, clothing and school supplies for the children. All this assistance would get them through this challenging time. The grandmother wiped away tears of relief when I shared with her everything we would do to help. She tried desperately to hide those tears from the children’s watchful eyes but as soon as the older child saw her crying, they ran to her side. When the child asked, “What’s wrong Grandma? Why are you crying?” I could see on her face the fear and uncertainty. The children had been through so much over the past few months.

The grandmother patiently explained how she was crying happy tears, there was nothing to worry about. The child seemed to accept her explanation but still gathered around her as if to be reassured.

Several weeks later the grandmother reported how they had moved into the new apartment, and all had gone well. They also were able to go shopping and purchase new clothing, household necessities and food. School supplies will be purchased soon for the upcoming school year.

Thanks to your donations this grandmother and grandchildren will make it through the remainder of this difficult year without the additional pains of homelessness and hunger.

Thank you and God Bless you for allowing us to provide this life changing help to not only this grandmother and grandchildren, but to so many people throughout our communities.

