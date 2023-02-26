Dear W.C.,

I am writing to you in hopes you can help my grandmother. She has been struggling for the past few months, ever since she was taken advantage of by her tenant that she thought was a friend. About a year and a half ago my grandmother began renting out the basement of her house to try and supplement her income. She had hoped the extra income would help to pay household expenses. This person must have been planning all along to take advantage of her. They ingratiated themselves to her and soon, every time I went to visit, they were sitting upstairs in my grandma’s house. I questioned my grandma about this, but she said they had become a good friend. A few months ago my grandma noticed things missing but didn’t want to accuse the tenant of anything and risk ruining her friendship. Then a sum of money went missing from her checking account. This person had written out a check to themselves and taken all my grandma’s money needed to pay her bills and buy food. When my grandma went to confront them about it, she found they had moved out of her house while she was at work, taking even more of her belongings with them. We called the police, but this person must have had a fake identity and is nowhere to be found. Not only did they take money and belongings, but they also took my grandma’s trust in people and her peace of mind. She is so upset and cries all the time about having trusted this person as a friend. I had all her locks changed and changed her account numbers to prevent anymore losses. I am all she has left but I am a single mother trying to get by on my own. I will be moving in with her in six weeks when my lease is up and I will be able to help her out with rent and sharing utilities and other expenses then. I am worried about her getting by until that happens.

Dear Readers,

It angers me when I hear about senior citizens and those at risk being taken advantage of by people they trust. These fellow creations are very vulnerable to being victimized. This grandmother was extremely distraught about having trusted, and even loved this person as a friend, and then they took advantage when she least expected it. She felt embarrassed and hurt.

I called the worried granddaughter and we spoke for a long time about both her grandmother and her situation. The young woman was a working single mother to a 2-year-old and as she had stated in her letter, just getting by each month. I asked why she had not moved in with her grandmother earlier and she shared she had been in a relationship with the father of her daughter, and they had signed a lease in her name. Then he left and she was stuck in an apartment she could barely afford. With only a few weeks left on the lease she was preparing to move in with her grandmother once she had finished some repairs to her grandmother’s house.

I asked about the repairs that were needed and she told me she had not shared in the letter how the tenant had also done some damage and left the rental area in an incredibly filthy state. The granddaughter said she had been working on it on weekends and evenings for weeks when she was not at work. She would not move into her grandmother’s home until she was sure it was a safe environment for her curious toddler.

She was not able to do some of the work as neither she nor her grandmother had the funds for a needed plumbing repair and electrical repair. Both repairs would be needed to make the home safer for a child and all occupants. She sent me pictures of the state the home was in when the tenant left, and I was shocked by the piles of debris and damage this person had left behind. The grandmother had not been aware of the situation as she never went into the tenant’s apartment downstairs until they moved out. The young woman said that when her grandmother did go inside, she had cried.

She shared with me the police report that I knew told the truth about what had happened. We then began to go over the bills her grandmother needed assistance with. In order to get back on her budget the grandmother would need help with her gas bill and several other household bills. We would provide these, along with gift cards for a home improvement store to allow the granddaughter to finish the repairs she was doing all on her own. I also called a trusted plumber and electrician to provide quotes for the repairs that would require a licensed contractor. The granddaughter cried tears of relief for her grandmother, and I felt her relief that she would soon be able to move in. This assistance would help both women to get by without having to live in an unsafe environment. Thanks to your support these women are now living together, in a home safe for both children and the elderly. They are able to get by each month without skipping meals or other drastic measures.

We are presently putting all donations towards matching The Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant. This grant will allow us to continue our poverty relief efforts in our communities. Thank you and the Family Foundation for your continued support of our good works!

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

