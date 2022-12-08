Time Is Now: Elderly woman's living conditions brings volunteer to tears

Dear W.C.,

I recently visited my grandma that I have not seen for the past two years due to moving out of state with my dad. We talk on the phone all the time but because of my own limited budget and paying my way through college I have not been able to visit before now. She is my mom’s mother and I moved out of my mom’s house two years ago because my mother is an alcoholic. My mom was supposed to be helping my grandma but when I went to visit, I found my grandma’s mobile home in need of several repairs. Her heat was barely working so she was wearing a coat inside. Her washing machine is broken so she is handwashing her laundry in her bathtub. Her refrigerator was nearly empty. I asked her why she could not keep up with these repairs and other things I noticed. She told me she had used her limited income to pay for an emergency dentist visit, new glasses and a car repair. She needs her car for doctor visits and grocery shopping. I love my grandma very much and worry about her being warm this winter and having enough food. I am praying The Time is Now can help.

Dear Readers,

After speaking to the caring granddaughter, I learned much more about the grandmother’s situation. The granddaughter was a smart girl and had done an excellent job looking into the grandmother’s budget and necessary repairs. She had already gotten a quote from a heating contractor and for the other needed repairs she had noticed. This information was very helpful in determining the extent of assistance she would need.

With the granddaughter’s OK, we set up a time for a volunteer who is knowledgeable in home repairs to go assess the situation as well. After their report back to me this volunteer began to cry over what they saw. It is difficult to see the effects of poverty on the elderly no matter how many times you see it. The volunteer shared they had brought with them a hot meal and after seeing how she was living they had been unable to leave without promising to return the next day with more food and other needs. The volunteer tearfully asked us to do more for this senior woman. I made a promise to both the volunteer and the granddaughter that The Time is Now to Help would be there to help provide a helping hand up. The volunteer said they would go back the following day to bring whatever we could send along with a warm meal.

I called the grandmother, and we had a very long conversation about her family, her life and her present situation. She had tried to help her daughter get sober for years and had finally given up when her granddaughter moved out of state because she refused to stop drinking. She had helped out her daughter financially over the years, but she promised me this had not happened for the last few years as her savings dwindled. Now that she has nothing left to share, she has not seen her daughter in over a year. She had used the remainder of her savings to pay for her much-needed dental work as she had ignored her own dental needs for years, until she could no longer ignore the pain she was enduring. The car repair shop would not release her car until she had paid her repair bill in full. Since she has no other family to rely on for her transportation needs, she wanted to keep her car.

I asked about her food insecurity, and she admitted to me she had been eating very little for the past few months. She stated she had been trying to save some of her income to get her furnace repaired before winter. It was a dangerous situation between the cold temperatures and lack of sufficient food. It was a bad situation I have seen many times over the years.

After reviewing her budget, I determined she could continue to live in her mobile home once the necessary repairs were provided. With additional help with her overdue lot rent and utilities she would be back on track and still have room in her budget for food and other necessities.

I made a call to one of our trusted contractors and they said they would make a special trip on their way home at the end of the day. Their good heart went out to this elderly woman living in the cold. They followed through and had her living in a warm mobile home by the day’s end. The following day our volunteer returned with checks for her overdue lot rent and utilities. They also brought the promised hot meal and gift cards for gas, groceries and toiletries. After determining her washing machine was not worth repairing, we replaced it with a new washing machine. Several other repairs were done around her mobile home to make it a warm and safe place to live this winter.

A tear-filled thank you hug is shared with everyone who helped this elderly woman. We are all filled with gratitude for your donations that made these good works possible. Thank “You” and God Bless “You.”

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal