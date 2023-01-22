Time Is Now: Donations help several avoid poverty as they battle illness, abuse

As we continue to provide poverty relief for the many people requesting assistance, we are relieved to be able to provide our life changing help thanks to the $50,000 Give a Hand Up Christmas Matching Grant donors and your matching donations. This matching grant is providing $100,000 in funds that is being used 100% for removing the pains of poverty.
Since we began the $50,000 Give a Hand Up Christmas Matching Grant in early December, we have helped over 65 people in our communities. These women, children, senior citizens and the handicapped were struggling for a long time due to poverty. Here are just a few stories of the people we have helped so far.
Barb is a senior woman that is struggling due to cancer. Her daughter wrote a letter asking if we could help her mother as she is very worried about how she will be able to pay her utility bills and other expenses while she under goes another round of treatments. These exhausting and debilitating treatments have kept her from her part-time job that helps to pay the bills. Thanks to your donations, matched by the Give a Hand Up Christmas Matching Grant, we were able to provide several months rent and utilities so Barb can concentrate her energies on healing, not stressing over her physical inability to get to work and in turn not pay her bills.
Phyllis and Don are a couple who were referred to us by the pastor of their church. While Phyllis is waiting for an organ transplant after a long illness, she has been unable to work. Don has missed many days at work while caring for his wife. While their church helped with food and other necessities, we were able to provide assistance with rent and utilities. We are blessed to have been able to relieve the stress and pains of poverty for this husband and wife during this very difficult time.
Jessie and her son Mike truly touched our hearts. Mike is a 16-month-old baby that has spent nearly all his life in the hospital. He was born with a rare heart condition that is presently being treated by specialists out of state. While Jessie is staying close to Mike at the hospital out of state, her husband continues to struggle to pay their bills and not lose their home. We made their financial struggle easier by paying two mortgage payments. This assistance was gratefully and tearfully received by this struggling family.
A senior woman who is raising her three grandchildren was referred to us by her caring neighbor. Now this grandmother and her grandchildren will not have to worry about heating their home this winter or risk being evicted. We also provided gift cards for winter clothing, food and gas.
A single mother and her 4-year-old child were provided the assistance needed to escape an abusive relationship. First month’s rent and security deposit were provided, along with new beds, and gift cards for household necessities, food, clothing and gas. We together have provided the fresh start that will change their lives going forward.
We are completing the distribution of funds from the $50,000 Give a Hand Up Christmas Matching Grant to those most in need in our communities. We will soon share with you where every penny is being spent to provide food, rent assistance, utility assistance, toiletries, household necessities, car repairs and much more, providing the daily necessities of life. Together we are doing many good works, removing the pains of poverty for our fellow creations. Thank you again and God Bless all of you for making this matching grant a success!
Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal
Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.
A Very Special Thank You: The Give a Hand Up Matching Grant Donors The Clarence W. and Marilyn Schawk Donor Fund, Jeff Martin, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paper Dolls, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, John and Valerie Lincoln, Timothy Bagby, Ruby Recknagel, Robert and Rita O’Brien, Electronic Specialties, Lake Geneva Economic Development, John and Darlene Milne, Steven and Deidred Trumble, Edward Hechmann, Susan Gatziolis, Doris Kushch, Colleen Heffernan, Jay and Karin Hiller, Joseph and Sharon Symoens, Glenn and Diane Lemanczyk, Fairwyn SB and the Symphony Bay Team, Kathleen and Brian Hurdis Charitable Fund, Gary and Nancy Bluemel Charitable Fund, The Gallo Family Fund, Dr. Mark and Cynthia Brower, Mary McCarthy, Michael and Barbo Olijnek, Douglas and Jean Chase, Heidi Salas, the Lenchard Warren Family, Kurt Blechner, Roger Seymour, Carol Hinners, Donald Lightfield, Shari and James Loback, Mary Jane Bates, George and Lauretta Clettenberg, Ken and Joyce Pagel, Walter and Laverne Fredricks, Steven Driscoll, John and Rita Race, Vena Bodine, Ron and Margaret Fosdick, George and Sandy Bootz, Bob and Millie McCormick, Donald and Anne Ogne, John and Ellen Johnson, M. and Sandra Cairns, Marshal and Susan Ketchpaw, Mary Ellen Last, John and Joanne Saunders, Dan and Laura Johnson, Gerald and Janet Christiansen, Beth Pizzo, Randall and Susan Hofberger, Susan Lacerra, Robert and Sharon Foscato, Richard and Mary Ruch, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.
Memorials: Dolores Piotrowski in memory of her beloved parents Gene and Lottie Piotrowski and her best friend M. “Dee” Valentine. James and Pat Herda in memory of the Lux family. Honoraries: Julienne Kalvestrand in honor of Diane and Donna.
Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Megan, Kayla, Maria C., Deda Lee, Betty, Scott, Annie, Marilyn, Brandon, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.
