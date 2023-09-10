Dear W.C.,

I am 54 years old and have been sick for the last few months. After waiting for doctor’s appointments and multiple tests, they found out I have colon cancer. I never went for my colonoscopy even though it was recommended because I did not have the time to take off work and I am raising my 5-year-old grandson. Being a working grandmother isn’t easy, but I had to step in when my daughter and her boyfriend were found to be unfit. I am afraid as I am going to have surgery next week and then begin other treatments, that I will be unable to pay our rent and afford food and gas to get to my appointments if I am not able to work. Thank God I have a good friend to help me with my grandson and to help me while I go through months of treatments. I worry every day about my grandson going through homelessness or going hungry while also worrying about what lies ahead for me. My grandson has been through so much in his young life already. I know I can get through this with some peace of mind if I at least have some help with my financial obligations. Thank you for your consideration of my request for assistance.

Dear Readers,

Cancer is a contributor to poverty worldwide. The treatments are often debilitating enough to prevent patients from being able to work. On top of the mental toll this diagnosis can have on you, the financial one adds to the stress of the situation.

This woman was caught in a difficult circumstance of being responsible for the care of her grandson and receiving her life-saving medical care. After visiting the woman, I learned more about her situation.

We agreed to meet outside the woman’s first floor apartment as the day was pleasant. This allowed the grandson to play on the playground close by while we talked. I looked inside the apartment briefly while waiting for the boy to put on his shoes and get ready to go outside. I found it to be neat and orderly even with the woman not feeling her best. When I commented on this the woman admitted her friend was very helpful. They had been lifelong friends — through thick and thin is how she put it. While the friend was helpful with a hot meal, with daily chores, a ride to medical appointments and watching the grandson, she was not able to help financially.

We sat to talk at a picnic table as the boy played happily on the slides. It was easy to see how happy the boy was as he smiled and waved to his grandmother. When I commented on that, the woman told me he had not always been that way. He had been neglected by her alcoholic daughter and physically abused by the boyfriend. The grandmother grew upset as she even discussed the ordeal the boy had been through. She was a wonderful, strong woman who stepped in to do what is right when necessary, and I felt we could do the same for her.

After a thorough review of her budget, I could see they had lived on a very strict, but successful budget for the past few years. The woman had not earned enough for any savings or anything outside their budget, but she had been able to pay her bills in addition to keeping her grandson clothed, fed and sheltered. We could help this woman and her grandson remain safely in their rental without the stress and worry of eviction. We also could help with grocery gift cards to ensure access to good food, gift cards for gas for medical care, and help with their utility bill. When I shared this good news with the woman she immediately broke down into tears of gratitude and relief as she had been under an incredible amount of stress worrying about their financial future in addition to her health future.

The woman looked over at her grandson again and when he saw her crying, he ran to her side. His worry over his grandmother was apparent on his young face. This boy had indeed seen some hard times in his life, and I felt good knowing our assistance would make the coming difficult months a little easier for the two of them. I watched as the grandmother hugged and comforted the boy, reassuring him everything was okay. She smiled at me through her tears as she said, “Thanks to this kind man and The Time is Now to Help, everything will be fine.” The boy may not have understood what his grandmother had said, but he was relieved by her comforting words.

Just then a woman came walking over to us and the grandson ran to greet her. The woman’s wonderful friend who helped her so much had seen us outside and came to meet me. The woman told her friend all we were doing to help, and the women hugged each other in relief. Then the friend surprised us all by saying, “I wanted to see how you felt about sharing an apartment. My lease is up in two months, and I am at your apartment all the time anyway. If I move in it would help both of us.” We discussed the idea and went over the details. With our help with three months’ rent and the friend moving in, they could all reduce their risk of future poverty and eviction, and the woman would have the help she needed while going through her treatments.

Thank you and God Bless you for allowing us to be there for people who are suffering due to poverty. Together, we bring relief to hundreds of people just like this grandmother and grandson each year.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

