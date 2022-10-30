Time Is Now: Bringing much-needed care to a woman and her disabled son

Dear W.C.,

I live with my adult son who is mentally disabled since birth. He has never had a job or gone to school like other children. I have been struggling most my life to get by while caring for him. His father left soon after he was born and rarely paid any support. It was all on me. We barely get by most months and never have any extra funds for car repairs or even things like shoes or new clothing. I am always balancing the need for food, which is so expensive right now, and things like winter boots or a coat for my son. Right now, our main need is a new bed for my son, he hasn’t had a new bed since he was a child, and he is now 35 years old. My car also needs new tires before winter so we can get to my son’s medical appointments, and it needs a repair. It would be a blessing to be able to afford these things but most months we barely get by. I go to the food pantry when I can, but I cannot leave my son home alone and he is difficult to take to public places. Most people are frightened by his outbursts and movements. He means nothing by them, it is his only way of showing his excitement. I do not know where else to turn for help.

Dear Readers,

I felt the need to visit this woman and her son. I made a call to her to get some more details and to be sure I had everything they would need with me.

We spoke for a long time as I learned about her son’s difficult pregnancy and birth. His disabilities were severe and required the woman’s constant care and monitoring. The woman loved her son with a ferocity, and she shared how she was hurt by the way people looked at him and lacked an understanding. Most of us do not live with nor care for a loved one with a profound disability and when I reminded the woman of this she began to cry. She said, “I know this. You are right. I just wish everyone could see the goodness inside of him, but they only see the outside, and that is different from everyone else.”

As we went over their budget, I could see how they were living very frugally. There were no extras like cable television or internet. The rent was reasonable as she had lived in the same small cottage house for years. The things they could not afford were lived without. That included a much-needed winter coat and boots for the son and new tires for the car. These were things we could help them with.

I made notes for checks that I would bring with when I visited. I would check her car when I stopped by. I brought with me gift cards for food, toiletries, clothing and new bedding. I ordered a new bed for the son, making sure they had enough room for a slightly bigger bed so his feet would no longer hang off the end as the mother told me they were in his present child sized mattress.

I set up a time to stop by the woman’s house but all I told her was a volunteer would come over. She thanked me profusely as she thought it would be the last time we talked. Several hours later I arrived at her door and knocked. I saw the look of surprise on the woman’s face as she realized it was me there. The senior woman began to cry and gave me a hug. She graciously invited me inside. Her son saw me and started to make loud noises from his wheelchair. His mother said soothing words to calm him that I could see he understood and then she introduced us. He could not speak but his smiling face said everything I needed to know. He was happy I had come to visit, and it made my heart happy to know we were helping this deserving woman and son.

After visiting with the mother and son for quite some time, I noticed the son became calmer in his way of communicating. I watched them interact in their own way of communication. When we were done visiting, I checked their food supply and her car. I made arrangements to have her car repaired and the much-needed tires installed. I provided a rent check and a gas utility check to help prepare them for upcoming winter bills. I also handed the woman an envelope with several gift cards for clothing, shoes, new bedding and needed food. I let them both know I had several special volunteers that would love to visit on a regular basis. The mother smiled at the prospect of more caring visitors as she spent most of her time alone with her son. As I made my way to the door I could not leave without another hug from the mother and then we were both surprised by the son reaching up for a hug as well. I saw the tears on the mother’s face as we said goodbye.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this assistance and all our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

