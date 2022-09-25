Time is Now: After suffering a stroke, 62-year-old forced to live in car

Dear W.C.,

I have recently become homeless after suffering a stroke and losing my job due to my inability to work at this time. I am 62 years old and the long wait for assistance has caused me to lose my apartment. I am presently living with my mother in her efficiency apartment, but she has been notified by her landlord that I must move out. I had to go to rehabilitation and essentially had to learn how to walk, talk and eat again. Without any income I could not pay my rent, so I was evicted and lost most of my belongings. I am looking for a part-time job to start as my energy and skills still are not what they were before. This has been one of the most difficult things I have ever had to do. And asking for help is not something that comes easy to me. I am desperate to have a place to call my own again. I am so afraid of sleeping in my car even if it is one of the few possessions I have left. I have no one else that I can ask for help as my 87-year-old mother is my only living relative and she just gets by on her Social Security.

Dear Readers,

We continue to receive many requests from people who are going through the distress of homelessness. It truly is a much bigger problem in our communities than most people realize. Women, men, children, senior citizens, people of all ages are affected by the loss of safe shelter.

Sadly, by the time we received this letter and contacted the woman, she had already left her mother’s apartment and was living in her car. When we spoke, she shared her distress over being homeless but she was even more concerned over her mother losing her apartment due to her living there with her. Eviction would be even more devastating to an 87-year-old woman.

I asked the woman many questions about her life before her stroke. Where was she employed? Her family life? Her previous budget? She openly shared everything with me. We talked about her beloved mother and how her mother worried about her being homeless. It does not matter what your age is, most mothers still worry about their children. I noticed the occasional struggle with words and loss of her train of thought. The woman herself pointed it out several times, saying she was still struggling with some skills that had not returned fully since her stroke. She was hopeful these would still get better with time.

The first thing we needed to do was get the woman into safe shelter with heat, a shower and bathroom, running water. For a month that would be a motel as we searched for suitable affordable housing. In that time, she was finally approved for other assistance and food stamps. Even with that assistance we would struggle for several more weeks to find the right situation for her.

We spoke often over the nearly six weeks she spent living in a motel. I got to know her better and in that time I even heard her speech improve to the point she felt confident enough to apply for jobs. I felt better knowing she was warm and safe in a bed at night and able to keep up with her personal hygiene thanks to access to her own bathroom. A mini refrigerator in her room helped to allow her to purchase food with grocery gift cards we provided to allow her to eat healthy and more economically.

When the right apartment was found we were ready to help her with first month’s rent and security deposit. We also provided a new bed, some used furniture, gift cards for groceries and other household necessities that were lost during her eviction. I spoke to her future employer who was willing to work with her minor disabilities that lingered. Everyone we spoke to, from the landlord to her employer, was a blessing as they all wanted to see this woman succeed, including all of us at The Time is Now to Help. Being homeless was a distant nightmare she no longer had to endure. Thanks to your support she is safely on her way to living independently once more.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

