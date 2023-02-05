Dear W.C.,

My sister and I lived together for over 15 years. She shared her home with me while I cared for her as her dementia progressed. Sadly, she passed away last October due to complications from her dementia, and I have been struggling ever since. I moved in with her years ago after her husband died, and she was having some health problems. I was doing all the home maintenance, cleaning, cooking, paying for utilities and food and eventually I also was doing all her personal care. Neither one of her sons did anything to help her over the years. All they did was bring her trouble and worry. Since my sister’s dementia quickly became severe, she never updated her will like she told me she had, and now I find myself being put out on the street. First, I lost everything when my parents died after spending years of my life caring for them, too. Now again I find myself starting over at 73. I have nowhere to go with almost nothing to my name. Please help me.

Dear Readers,

I felt for this woman as she seemed to have devoted her entire life to caring for family members but had not been able to prepare for her own later years. She was in a bad position as she had no legal right to her sister’s home or any of the belongings.

After looking into her situation further, I called the woman to discuss her position. When I called, I was worried I would find her already living on the cold streets. I was relieved when she answered, but that was short lived as I learned she was still living in her sister’s house, but under distressing conditions. One of the sons had moved in and was bullying her to move out. He was making life for her very difficult as he smoked, drank, had friends over nightly and harassed her endlessly. The poor woman was in tears when she answered the phone. I assured her we would help her find a quiet place to call home.

While on the phone with her I could hear music getting louder and louder and screaming and yelling from her nephew and his friends to the point that we had to end our call and make arrangements to speak later. While we waited to resume our conversation, I made some phone calls to several different landlords. All of them were full and I still did not even know what her budget could afford as we had not had the ability to discuss this yet.

My last phone call was to someone one of the landlords had suggested to try and this time we were in luck. They had a small apartment that would be available in a few weeks, and no one had taken it yet because it was so small. I did not think the elderly woman would mind small if she was safe, warm and in her own quiet space. I asked the landlord if it was quiet, and he laughed as he assured me the only other tenant was in their 80s. I could not wait to call the woman back and share the news.

About an hour later the woman called me and she whispered as we went over her budget, not wanting her nephew to hear any of the details as he now was asleep on the couch. I knew she needed to get out of her current situation as soon as possible so I set up a motel room for her to stay in until she could move into the rental the following week. That would give us and our volunteers time to arrange for a new bed delivery, household supplies, and a few pieces of needed furniture to be picked out at a local resale shop. The elderly woman cried happy tears of relief when our volunteer picked up her and her few belongings to take her to the motel a few hours later. This caring volunteer also took her to the grocery store and they picked out some food she could easily prepare in the kitchenette, some toiletries, a winter coat and a hot meal for her to eat that night.

Thanks to your donations this woman who has spent her whole life caring for others now knows how it feels to receive a helping hand up. Thankfully the small apartment is perfect for her budget and her lifestyle as she has earned some rest after so many years of hard work.

We are so pleased to announce the start of a new matching grant opportunity! The Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant began this week and will allow us to continue our poverty relief efforts through the harsh cold winter. Thank you and the Family Foundation for your continued faith and support of our good works!

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

