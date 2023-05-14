Dear W.C.,My husband and I live with my elderly mother in her two-bedroom home. She is 85 years old and has a few health problems she is dealing with. My husband and I moved in when we lost our home to foreclosure eight years ago. My husband is 64 and has a heart condition that has made him unable to work for over 10 years. I work part-time as I care for both my mother and my husband. Between the two of them we are at doctors or the hospital almost weekly. Our car is our lifeline to their medical care, and it is in desperate need of repair. We had to install a wheelchair ramp for my husband, so my mom took out a loan to pay for that. I missed several days’ work these past few weeks due to emergency room visits for my husband as he was having difficulty breathing. All these expenses have caused us to fall behind in our utilities and other bills.

Dear Readers,When I called the phone number provided it was answered by the 85-year-old mother. She knew her daughter had written a letter to The Time is Now to Help asking for assistance and she had been waiting for my phone call. Her daughter was at work, but the mother stated she could answer any questions I may have.

I found the mother both sharp and engaging. She had a good sense of humor considering all they were going through. When I commented on that she said, “Well, you must have a good sense of humor to get through the tough times in life. I tell my daughter that all the time.” I couldn’t agree with her more.

Our conversation began when her husband had passed away about the same time her son-in-law began to struggle with his hereditary heart condition and then financially when he could no longer work. Her son-in-law endured six open heart surgeries and multiple complications. It had been the mother’s suggestion to her daughter and son-in-law to move in with her when they lost their home. She said, “I told them my house is small, but it is big enough for the three of us to share.”

They had gotten by fine for years thanks to the mother contributing from her small savings whenever her daughter and son-in-law got into a financial bind due to medical bills or the house needed a repair. She did not mind using her retirement funds to help, she just wanted to be completely honest with me that her savings were now gone after 55 years of working hard at multiple jobs. She was sad and embarrassed to have to ask for our help. As time went on, she said, “I love my daughter and my son-in-law with all my heart. I would do anything to help them. My daughter is so exhausted between caring for me and her husband and working and running to the hospital all the time. It was the least I could do to help.” The loving mother began to cry.

I told the woman about my own mother and how I had cared for her and helped her so she could stay in her own small house. We talked about a mother’s love and how special it is. I shared some stories about my mother and how she too would laugh often, even during difficult times. When we were again laughing together, I brought her back to their present situation.

We began going through the budget she and her daughter had prepared together. She knew every expense she was paying and amounts. I pointed out areas that needed improvement and areas we could help. After thoroughly reviewing everything, I had a plan for this family of three. The mother liked being called a family of three as she said, “I will always be the mother of this family, no matter how old my daughter and her husband are.”

With our help this elderly mother and her family will no longer have to worry about choosing between a car repair or utilities or food. We have paid their overdue utilities, helped pay for the wheelchair ramp, provided repairs to their car, and given them gift cards for food, toiletries and other daily necessities. When I told the elderly mother how we were going to help, she again began to cry. Just then, her son-in-law came into the room and asked what the matter was. When she could not talk the mother handed him the phone. When I briefly explained to the son-in-law how we were going to help them, he too began to cry. We ended our phone call with many tears and words of gratitude, thanks to all of “You.”

Thank you for your donations that allow us to provide life-changing poverty relief that brings happy tears of relief, relief from the worry, hunger, and stress of poverty. Thank you and God Bless you.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

