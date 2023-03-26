In the first of several columns about longstanding Lake Geneva families I wrote about a Lake Geneva family of English origin, the Huntress family. In the interest of fairness I will devote this column to a longstanding Lake Geneva family of German origin, the Vorpagels. When I was growing up my grandparents who knew Vorpagels pronounced their name as “Forpeckle” as did many other residents of Lake Geneva.

The origin of the first two members of the Vorpagel family to migrate to the United States and to Lyons Township (which was then called Hudson Township) in Walworth County in 1856 is very interesting. The two were Wilhelm (William) H.F. Vorpagel and his younger brother Julius Vorpagel. William was born in Petershagen, Plomming (a German speaking town in Pomerania that today is in western Poland) on December 15, 1832. Julius was born on May 19, 1842 in Wartenstein, a small village near Petershagen. William was 24 and Julius 14 when they migrated to the United States in 1856. William and Julius were the sons of Karl Vorpagel (1780-1834) and Mary Boblize Vorpagel (1790-1850),

In 1861 when the Civil War began William and Julius Vorpagel enlisted in the 9th Wisconsin Infantry Regiment. During the war William was shot in his shoulder, an injury which plagued him for the rest of his life. William Vorpagel passed away on April 18, 1918 at the age of 85. Julius was the patriarch of the Vorpagel family. He grew up in Springfield.

After the Civil War Julius Vorpagel returned to Springfield where he had been a farmer. He married Emelie Schwantz (1752-1922) on February 11, 1869. She was born on October 29, 1852 near the small town where Julius Vorpagel had been born. She migrated to the United States in 1868. Julius Vorpagel died on August 22, 1935 at the age of 93.

Members of the next three generations of Vorpagels are far too numerous to warrant including accounts of their lives in this column. Many members of the Vorpagel family did what other residents of German origin in Lyons Township did—they moved into Lake Geneva. Quite a few got jobs as gardeners on lake shore estates.

When I was a teenager I delivered the Beloit Daily News and in my late teens and early twenties I was a letter carrier for the Lake Geneva Post Office. While doing so I became acquainted with many Vorpagels including Benjamin (1884-1966), Earl (1914-2000), Emil W. (1902-1977), Harry A. (1913-1994), Harry L. (1889-1962), Herbert G. (1910-1993), Leonard (1911-2009), Norman E. (1907-1968), Oscar (1898-1961), Simon (1893-1978), Walter (1902-1983), William (1923-2007), and William F. (1893-1966). In 1962 I bought a 1936 Chevrolet from Simon Vorpagel. He had been a gardener on the P.K. Wrigley estate. Wrigley had given him the Chevrolet as a Christmas present in 1936. Simon Vorpagel, however, had never learned to drive. Thus the 1936 Chevrolet was in mint condition when I bought it from him in for $20.

In 1956 I got to know a Vorpagel who was the same age as me. He was Wayne Vorpagel, a star running back on the Lake Geneva High school and Badger High School football teams of which I was member. Wayne spent his career working for the Lake Geneva Post Office. Wayne’s son Nick Vorpagel runs the Lake Geneva Country Meats store on the south side of Highway 50 east of Lake Geneva. I also got to know Sandra Vorpagel. She married my high school classmate and close friend, Ken Rothengass, in 1986. Ken died on February 24, 2008. Sandra Vorpagel’s father had been a gardener on a lake shore estate in Williams Bay.

Like members of the Huntress family, members of the Vorpagel family were prominent residents of the Lake Geneva area for more than a century and a half. And like the Huntress family their progenitor was a Civil War veteran.