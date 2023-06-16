Although the 2023 Memorial Day has come and gone, I was reminded, as I always am, of past Memorial Days in Lake Geneva. As a young boy and a Cub Scout during the late 1940s I always got ready for Memorial Day weeks before it occurred. I would go to Jess Campbell’s women’s clothing store on the south side of the 700 block of Main Street and buy Cub Scout badges that were due me including “silver arrows” so that my Cub Scout uniform would be “up to date.” Jess Campbell sold Cub Scout and Boy Scout regalia as well as women’s clothing.

Early in the morning of Memorial Day my grandfather Thomas Wardingle would retrieve from storage our American flag and the wooden pole from which it would fly and put the pole and flag in the “flag holder” on the lawn in front of our house on Maxwell Street. We were always the first on the block to fly an American flag on Memorial Day. Earlier in the week members of the American Legion had placed small American flags on the graves of Civil War and other veterans buried in the Pioneer Cemetery across the street from our house.

Shortly before 10:00 am I walked to Maple Park where the Memorial Day parade was being assembled and joined the Cub Scout contingent. The first contingent in the Memorial Day parade was the American Legion “Firing Squad.” Other contingents in the parade included the Lake Geneva High School band, the Lake Geneva Junior High School band, the Boy Scouts, the Cub Scouts, the Girl Scouts, the “Brownies,” the Northwestern Military and Naval Academy cadets, the Lake Geneva and Linn Township Fire trucks, a convertible in which rode Lake Geneva’s Mayor, the Parade Marshall and other dignitaries, the Lake Geneva High School’s “Treble Clef” choir, and a group of young “Flower Girls” who would place flowers at the Cenotaph on the lakefront on the west side of Library Park where the Memorial Day Ceremony was held. There were no doubt other contingents in the parade that I have forgotten.

The Memorial Day parade “stepped off” at precisely 10:00 am. It marched east on Wisconsin Street, turned right on Broad Street and marched south to Main Street, where it turned right and marched west to the lakefront where the Memorial Day Ceremony was held.

After the parade reached the lakefront just south of Warren Street, the “Flower Girls” placed the flowers that they had carried at the Cenotaph. The Lake Geneva High School and Junior High School bands played the National Anthem. The American Legion Firing Squad fired three volleys. A wreath was placed on the lake as a tribute to all of the sailors and soldiers who had lost their lives at sea during the wars that the United States has fought.

The Mayor, the Parade Marshall, and other dignitaries sat on chairs on a flatbed truck waiting their turn to speak. Hundreds of residents of Lake Geneva had come to the lakefront to listen to the Memorial Day speeches.

After the last dignitary finished his remarks the Memorial Day Ceremony came to a close. I and other young boys scrambled to grab shell casings that the American Legion’s “Firing Squad” had ejected from their rifles. The Memorial Day Ceremony marked the beginning of the summer in Lake Geneva.

Later the Memorial Day Ceremony was moved to the Riviera. It was frequently chaired by U.S. Air Force Colonel (retired) James Hanny. The Memorial Day Ceremony eventually was moved to the Brunk Pavilion in Flat Iron Park where it is held today.