Keeping It Blue: Lakefront property owners play important role in Geneva Lake health

Lakefront property owners and those that live within the Geneva Lake watershed have the largest impact on lake health.

Why? Because all of the rainwater, chemicals, fertilizers, eroded soils, lawn waste and even shampoos that they use on their pet or their boats and cars eventually ends up in Geneva Lake.

Some Geneva Lake property owners are turning to the Conservation@Home program to learn how to manage their property better for ecological and lake health.

More than 70 property owners within the Geneva Lake watershed have been visited by volunteers with Geneva Lake Conservancy’s Conservation@Home program, which is now in its third year.

In addition to educating homeowners on native plants, staff and volunteers discuss phosphorous and chloride pollution, the Dark Skies Initiative, and reduced use of fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides. All the criteria laid out in the Conservation@Home checklist contributes to the health of our local lakes.

One of the top concerns to protecting lake health is phosphorous pollution. Phosphorous, which is commonly found in fertilizer and dishwasher detergents/soaps, and which is especially abundant in leaves and lawn waste, can be detrimental to lake health.

To prevent phosphorous pollution, the conservancy encourages lakefront and watershed homeowners to:

Use little to no fertilizer. If a homeowner must use fertilizer, purchase it locally, as it is illegal to sell phosphorous-based fertilizers in Wisconsin, and don’t water the lawn for at least a week after application.

Wash cars, boats, or pets away from bodies of water — or use a non-phosphorous based soap, such as Dr. Bronner’s.

Prevent leaves, lawn clippings and other lawn waste from entering the lake and to ask landscapers and neighbors to do the same.

Plant native plants along the lakefront and streams leading to the lake, which filter phosphorus and other pollutants before they reach the water.

In excess, phosphorous creates toxic algae blooms. These blooms, which have occurred on Geneva Lake, and most recently on Delavan Lake, are harmful to aquatic wildlife and humans alike. In the long term, they impact ecosystem health, lake recreation, and even property values.

Another contributor to poor lake health is chloride pollution. Chloride pollution is often attributed to overuse of road salt, and it is used in the water softening process. Chloride levels tend to increase as watershed areas become more populated.

To prevent chloride pollution, the conservancy encourages homeowners to use as little road salt as possible, and/or to replace it with cat litter, which has shown to be an effective de-icer. They also encourage homeowners to turn their water softener off automatic, and to set it to regenerate on usage, so that it is only producing chloride as water is needed.

“Without this education, people don’t know what’s at stake. Something as small as improper leaf disposal poses a threat to our lake” said Karen Yancey, the conservancy’s executive director. “Conservation@Home allows us to work directly with property owners along the lake so they can help us lessen the amount of pollutants entering the lake from their properties and those higher up the slopes leading to the lake.”

Conservancy volunteers also stress the importance of a dark sky to wildlife. A darker sky allows birds species to see the stars, which they use to navigate at night. Artificial light at night also interferes with mammals’ vision, foraging and other activities. Homeowners are urged to only use outside lights at night when they need them for safety reasons and to turn them off when they have entered their house.

Homeowners are also encouraged to plant native plants and trees in their yard. These native plants have long root systems, which prevent soil erosion and filter storm water before it reaches the lake. For a list of native plants and trees to use in the Geneva Lake area, visit the conservancy’s website at genevalakeconservancy.org.