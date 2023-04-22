The poet T.S. Eliot called April “the cruelest month” of the year. He, of course, was wrong. April’s predecessor, March, is often crueler than April given the vagaries of the weather in March.

April is a month of renewal and expectation. Easter is often in April bringing with it Easter baskets, colored eggs, candy, and other delights for young people. Adults look forward to attending Good Friday and Easter Sunday church services.

As commuters who worked in Chicago but lived in Lake Geneva got off one of the two daily Chicago and Northwestern railroad trains arriving at the railroad station each weekday afternoon in April, there was a spryness in their steps and a cheerful smile on their face.

Residents of the city who worked as gardeners on lake shore estates were busy sprucing up the lawns and gardens on the estates in April, getting them ready for the coming summer.

Boys on the Lake Geneva High School baseball team played against Elkhorn, Delavan, Burlington, and other area high school teams on the diamond in Dunn Field.

Residents who had the means to do so drove to Milwaukee where they watched the Braves play.

With the winter but a distant memory, Lake Geneva residents “groomed” their lawns getting them ready to mow.

The building of houses in the city was once again underway, painting of houses had resumed and masons were once again laying bricks for new houses.

Lazzaroni’s Bowling Alley, in the basement of the Hotel Clair at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets, was filled to capacity every evening.

The arrival of summer lake shore residents and thousands of tourists would transform the city once again into one of the nation’s premier resort destinations.

April did have its drawbacks, one of which was the fact that on April 15 income tax payments were due. And one of the month’s old holidays, Arbor Day, is no longer celebrated in the same festive manner that it once was.

Perhaps the best thing that can be said about April is that it is followed by May. The Memorial Day weekend and the advent of summer is but a hop, skip, and jump down the pike.

Correction

Over the past 13 years I have written hundreds of columns, hence it is not surprising that an error or two may slip into a column.

A reader pointed out that my column about the Vorpagel family in Lake Geneva in the March 22 issue of the Lake Geneva Regional News included an error. Wayne Vorpagel’s son is Scott and Scott’s son is Nick. I had neglected to include Scott in the column. My apologies to Wayne, Scott and Nick.

Who's playing Elkhorn's DAS Fest USA this year? Red Hot Chilli Pipers Alex Meixner The Gebel Girls Ed Wagner Brass Band Jenny Hundt JFK the Band Copper Box The Happy Players Dirndolls Petty Union