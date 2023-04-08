Editor’s note: This is the final installment in a two-part series which began in the April 29 edition of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Many older residents who live in Lake Geneva today regard the two decades that followed World War II as the city’s halcyon years.

Just as veterans returning to Geneva after service in the Civil War and veterans returning to Lake Geneva after serving in France during World War I had done, veterans of World War II returning to Lake Geneva after the war played key roles in the city during the late 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

The Chicago and Northwestern Railroad and Greyhound buses transported thousands of tourists to Lake Geneva during the summers following World War II.

The city’s hotels — the Geneva Hotel, the Surf Hotel, the Traver Hotel and the Luzern Hotel — were filled to capacity. The downtown business district on Broad and Main streets was flourishing. The downtown’s bowling alley, three drugstores, a bakery, two hardware stores, a jewelry store, law offices, First National Bank, Y.M.C.A., Montgomery Ward’s store, three grocery stores, three taverns, two men’s clothing stores, two women’s clothing stores, two “variety” stores and three automobile dealers served as magnets that drew the city’s residents to the business district.

The first post World War II addition to Lake Geneva was developed during the early 1950s by Clark Habecker. It was the Sturwood subdivision, west of Elmwood Avenue on what had been the Buckingham Sturges estate.

In 1954, the new Lake Geneva Public Library, designed by one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s best known students, James Dresser, was opened.

And in 1958 the city’s “higher educational center” moved from north of Maple Park to the far southeast side of the city when Badger High School was opened. Badger High School was a merger of Lake Geneva High School and Genoa City High School.

The newly built Eastview School on Sage Street replaced the old Third Ward School on Henry Street. And a Catholic school was opened during the early 1950s, the St. Francis de Sales School.

I will leave it to a future historian to write the history of Lake Geneva after 1966. I graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1964 and pursued graduate studies in American history at the University until March 1965, when I dropped out of school to join the Civil Rights movement in Alabama.

After I returned to Lake Geneva following my involvement in the Civil Rights movement, I taught English and History at Racine Park High School.

In 1966 I left Lake Geneva and began working for the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison. I then served as the assistant university archivist at the University of Wisconsin before being appointed university archivist at Northwestern University in 1974, a position that I held until I retired in 2008, and moved back to Lake Geneva.

My wife and I saw that the house on Maxwell Street that I had grown up in — a house that my maternal grandparents had bought in 1912 when they moved from the south side of Chicago to Lake Geneva — was for sale.

We bought it and live there now.

