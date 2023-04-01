Editor’s note: This is the first

part in a series.

It was during the 20th Century that Lake Geneva was transformed into the essence of what it is today. In Lake Geneva the 20th Century began with a disaster. In 1901 the city’s public school, Central School, at the northwest corner of Cook and Wisconsin streets, across Wisconsin Street from Maple Park, burned to the ground. Undaunted, the residents of Lake Geneva constructed a new school building on the site where Central School had been. The construction of the new school, built by Charles O. LaSalle, the son of the carpenter O.T. LaSalle who had built many of the houses in Lake Geneva during the late 19th Century, was completed in 1903. To the west of the new Central School the city built a high school. It was a magnificent Victorian building. I attended many classes in it during the 1950s. It was demolished years ago. Prior to its construction the Lake Geneva High School had been in a building in Seminary Park that originally had been the Lake Geneva Seminary for Young Ladies established in 1867 by Anna Moody. The building was demolished many years ago.

The second significant building constructed in Lake Geneva at the beginning of the 20th Century was the Y.M.C.A. It was built in 1904 at the southeast corner of Main and Lake streets — Lake Street is Wrigley Drive today. The Y.M.C.A., like the Lake Geneva High School, was an imposing Victorian building. It was one of Lake Geneva’s significant social venues for sixty years until 1965 when it moved to its present location on Wells Street. The original Victorian Y.M.C.A. was demolished.

The Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva was built in 1911 by the firm of Reinert and Malsch. The impetus for the Horticultural Hall was the Lake Geneva Gardeners’ and Foremen’s Association, which was comprised of gardeners who worked on the lake shore estates of wealthy Chicagoans. One of the leaders of the Lake Geneva Gardeners’ and Foremen’s Association was my great uncle Michael J. Quinn. The Horticultural Hall symbolized the significant role that the wealthy Chicagoans who owned lake shore estates played in transforming Lake Geneva from a sleepy small village into a vibrant summer destination for Chicagoans fleeing the growing metropolis after 1871.

In 1911 the fourth significant building constructed in Lake Geneva at the beginning of the 20th Century was the Geneva Hotel at the foot of Broad Street overlooking the lake’s outlet. It was designed by the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. He designed the Geneva Hotel as a prototype for another world-renowned hotel that he later designed, the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan. In August 1945 the Imperial Hotel was deliberately spared destruction by U.S. bombers. The Geneva Hotel was built on the site of Lake Geneva’s first resort hotel, the Whiting House, which had been destroyed in a fire. The Geneva Hotel was demolished in 1970. It was replaced by the Geneva Towers.

The growth of Lake Geneva was interrupted in April 1917 by the entry of the United States into World War I, a war that had begun in Europe in 1914 and had resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths. Troop F, Lake Geneva’s Wisconsin National Guard company, was federalized and sent to France in 1917. Fortunately it did not see combat. Other soldiers from Lake Geneva sent to France did. Shortly after World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918, a howitzer being repaired in France by soldiers from Lake Geneva exploded killing one of them, Frank Kresen, who had volunteered to repair it. American Legion Post #24 in Lake Geneva is named in his honor.

One of the soldiers from Lake Geneva who served in the U.S. Army in France during World War I was my uncle William Malsch. Before the war he had been taught the stonemason’s trade by his uncle Herman Malsch, the co-owner of the Reinert and Malsch construction firm. Members of the Malsch family had been stone masons in Germany since medieval times. The first job that William Malsch got after returning to Lake Geneva from France after the war was building the American Legion Canteen in Library Park. It still exists today.

In 1923 the first golf course in Lake Geneva, the Hillmoor Golf Course on the east side of the city, was opened. It was developed on land that had been my great uncle John Quinn’s farm.

During the early 1920s houses were once again being built in the Columbian Addition to the city which had been established in 1893. The Columbian Addition north and northwest of the Pioneer Cemetery included Park Row and Pleasant Street. Construction of houses in the Columbian Addition had slowed shortly after it had been established in 1893 because of adverse economic conditions and did not resume until after World War I. The Dunn Lumber Company and the Taggart Lumber Company flourished after 1920 providing lumber for the houses being built in the Columbian Addition.

Among significant buildings in Lake Geneva constructed during the 1920s was the Geneva Theater on the west side of the 200 block of Broad Street. It was built in 1928 on the site of Centennial Hall, which had occupied the site since 1876, serving as Lake Geneva’s cultural center for more than a half century. In 1929 the city built a new high school at the northeast corner of Wisconsin and Madison streets across Wisconsin Street from Maple Park. The new high school today is part of the Central-Denison school complex. As a freshman and sophomore in high school from 1956 to 1958, I attended many classes in the new — 1929 — Lake Geneva High School.

Shortly after the Great Depression began in October 1929, Lake Geneva constructed its most iconic building, the Riviera. The Riviera was designed by the Lake Geneva architect James Roy Allen and opened in 1932. My uncle Tom J. Wardingle and my uncle William Malsch’s brother, Hank Malsch, were among Lake Geneva residents who worked on building the Riviera. While Hank Malsch was working on the roof of the Riviera he slipped and fell to the ground, severely injured.

As the Great Depression came to a close during the late 1930s, Lake Geneva expanded once again with the development of the first addition to the city since the Columbian Addition in 1893. The addition, called the Manor, was developed by the Lake Geneva lawyer and real estate entrepreneur William F. Trinke. Trinke purchased the former Levi Leiter estate on the shore of Geneva Lake, between Maxwell Street and George Sturges’ Snug Harbor estate — today Covenant Harbor — at a sheriff’s sale for $10,000. On it, he developed one of Lake Geneva’s most prestigious neighborhoods.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and the United States entered World War II. Expansion of Lake Geneva once again came to a halt and did not resume until after the war ended in August 1945 with the surrender of Japan.