When someone reaches his or her 80s, their thoughts tend to focus less on what lies ahead and more on what has transpired in their lives over the years that they have lived on this planet.

My thoughts frequently focus on what Lake Geneva was like during the 1940s and 1950s. I recall the delights of summers in Lake Geneva during the 1950s including the “donkey” baseball games played on the diamond in Dunn Field, the two carnivals held in Flat Iron Park, and the times that the circus arrived on the train from Chicago and set up its tent on Dunn Field. Youngsters including myself were paid to help set up the circus tent. Our pay was free admission to the circus.

I recall how thrilling it was to see the parade of lighted excursion boats on the lake on Venetian Night.

I recall delivering mail for the U.S. Post Office in 1960 and how hot it was delivering mail on Pleasant Street during the summer. Pleasant Street once had a cathedralic look with overhanging Elm trees shading the street. Sadly the Dutch Elm Disease killed the Elm trees and Pleasant Street became brutally hot. At about that time houses were being built on Grant Street. The street had no trees to shade it, hence it was like Pleasant Street a brutally hot street on which to deliver the mail.

I recall jumping off the old Walworth as it cruised past piers on Geneva Lake, cramming mail into mailboxes on the piers and jumping back on the Walworth before it passed the piers.

I recall working at the American Legion Canteen in Library Park during the summers between 1950 and 1960. The American Legion Canteen was then a happening place during the summers. The American Legion Canteen had been built in 1919 by my uncle, William Malsch, when he returned to Lake Geneva after serving in the Army in France during World War I.

I recall helping my grandfather Thomas Wardingle dig the garden behind our house on Maxwell Street across the street from the Pioneer Cemetery. I helped him plant green onions, red and white radishes, carrots, green beans and asparagus and helped him stake the 16 tomato plants that would provide all the tomatoes that we could eat during the summer.

I recall going to many Lake Geneva High School basketball games in the school’s auditorium and watching basketball “stars” such as Alex and Jim Chironis, Tom Curran, Tucker Rote and Dick Burnett play. In the fall I accompanied my uncle Tom J. Wardingle to watch Lake Geneva High School football games at Dunn Field and cheer the heroics of LGHS football players such as Bob Hermansen, Carl Dahlin, Bob Frediani and Jackie Gibbs.

I recall as a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout, marching in the annual Memorial Day parades.

I recall walking downtown during October standing in front of the Ford, Chevrolet and Buick/Pontiac dealers’ show windows and gazing at the new automobile models as they were revealed.

I recall going to Lazzaroni’s Bowling Alley downstairs of today’s Landmark Building at the southeast corner of Broad and Main streets and rolling balls down its alleys hoping for a strike.

I recall standing with a crowd in front of the large picture window of Leonard’s TV and Radio store on the east side of the 500 block of Broad Street and watching the first color TV show that I had ever seen, “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”

I recall my grandfather taking me with him to Basil Rafter’s tavern on the west side of the 500 block of Broad Street, placing me on top of the Pinball machine and handing me a bunch of nickels with which I played the machine as he drank whiskey at the bar.

I recall searching for squirrels as I carried my single-shot .22 caliber Springfield rifle atop the Center Street hill that overlooked Lake Geneva.

I recall sliding my sled down Devil’s Hill and Beginners Hill, which were then where the Edgewood Hills subdivision is today, and sliding down Stanford’s Hill on the west side of Franklin Avenue.

Stanford’s Hill was named after the janitor at the U. S. Post Office, Herman Stanford, who lived in a house at the top of the hill. His house had been built by the Civil War veteran Daniel Boutelle. Daniel Boutelle’s son Fuller became a letter carrier in Lake Geneva and carried the mail for many years. I considered Fuller’s son Clyde Boutelle my mentor.

As I approach my 81st birthday, many more memories of life in Lake Geneva during the 1940s and 1950s come into my mind’s eye. But I shall resist the urge to impose them upon the readers of this column.

