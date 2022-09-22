From the left: Send Mandela Barnes to the U.S. Senate

Here in Wisconsin, we believe family comes first. Whether it’s for a newborn you swear already smiles, your elderly mom or your spouse nursing an injury, taking care of family in sickness and health isn’t negotiable.

But corporate billionaires have taken over our government. They are using their power to rig the rules so they can take even more of the wealth we produce. With one hand they are helping themselves to massive revenue handouts; with the other hand they are taking medicine away from people struggling to make ends meet.

That’s who Ron Johnson works for—not us. Johnson’s taken $1,000,000 from Big Pharma and insurance agencies while voting against capping the cost of life-saving medications like insulin.

He’s given himself and his wealthy donors millions of dollars in tax breaks, but he wants to put our Social Security and Medicare benefits on the chopping block.

That’s why we must vote for Mandela Barnes for Senate on Nov. 8.

Because no matter our differences, most of us want pretty similar things: to earn a decent living, retire in dignity, and have a good life. But Ron Johnson wants to block our grandparents, neighbors, and other senior citizens who are struggling to make ends meet from accessing the benefits they’ve paid into their whole lives.

Barnes will protect the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin retirees who are at risk of losing the benefits they’ve earned.

If we want to change DC, we have to start by changing the people we send there. Out of touch multimillionaire senators like Johnson have absolutely no idea what working people in Walworth County are facing, but Mandela Barnes does. He’s the son of a teacher and a third shift UAW worker. He doesn’t come from a wealthy or well-connected family, he comes from a family just like ours: where hard work, perseverance, and the importance of a good education was the ticket to the middle class.

We need a Senator who doesn’t just talk about family values, we need one who values families.

Barnes will empower family farms by cracking down on Big Ag monopolies and their anti-competitive practices that have put Wisconsin farmers and local meat processors on the back foot and raised prices for consumers. And he’ll crack down on Chinese government-backed firms that purchase American farmland so we can keep Wisconsin farmland in the hands of Wisconsin farmers. He’ll fight for transparency in food and dairy labeling to lower costs and level the playing field.

Like so many hard-working Wisconsinites who just can’t get ahead, Mandela knows what it’s like to struggle to pay the bills. He’ll give the middle class a tax cut and reverse the most harmful provisions of Ron Johnson’s destructive tax plan that gave $215 million in tax deductions to his friends at the expense of our small businesses.

Ron Johnson has spent his time in Washington enriching himself and his wealthy donors. Mandela Barnes will fight to ensure every Wisconsinite has a fair shot at the American Dream.

That includes protecting our freedoms. From the freedom to marry the person we love, to the freedom to choose those who will govern in our name, and the freedom to make our own medical decisions, Mandela believes in liberty in justice for all.

That’s what this election is about. Which side are you on: the side where everyone has a shot at the American dream, or the side of the traitors who are inciting violence against our country?

There’s no doubt that Ron Johnson is part of the conspiracy that aimed to overturn the will of the people. He tried to hand Pence a slate of fraudulent electors, people forged documents and decided they knew better than the majority of Wisconsinites who voted in the 2020 election. Johnson has also hired a fraudulent elector as campaign staff.

We must hold accountable the crowd of insurrectionists who attacked our country on Jan. 6 and the politicians who attempted to illegally overthrow our votes through a slate of fraudulent electors.

Trump Republicans are waging a deliberate disinformation campaign to take away our freedoms at the ballot box, through the courts, and by blocking policies that the majority of Americans—and Wisconsinites—favor. They want to take away the freedoms of everyone who doesn’t look like them.

On Nov. 8, we must protect our freedom to decide what happens in our lives. We must vote in record numbers, and we must send Mandela Barnes to the U.S. Senate.