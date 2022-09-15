From the left: Evers looks out for all of us

People who work hard deserve to make more than a decent living; we deserve to have a decent life. Unfortunately, some elected officials only look out for themselves and their friends to get richer off the work we produce. And that’s why a majority of Wisconsinites—Democrat, mainstream Republicans and Independents—will be voting for Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8, 2022. Because he looks out for all of us.

Wisconsin is undoubtedly better and stronger than when Gov. Evers first took office. Wisconsin has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, the lowest in state history, and the largest budget surplus ever in Wisconsin. But there’s no doubt that rising cost of living is hurting working families.

So, what does Gov. Evers want to do with that budget surplus? Give every person a $150 tax rebate. The Republicans in the Legislature blocked that, though, because they believe the greedy corporations keeping costs artificially high deserve more of your money than you do.

Gov. Evers cut taxes for working families by 15%—meaning we have more money in our pockets to pay bills, get ahead, and achieve the economic security we deserve.

We have to do right by our kids, so every child can be set off to a good future and pursue their dreams. That’s why Gov. Evers signed the first increase in special education funding in a decade and restored the state’s funding commitment to public schools for the first time in 20 years. He expanded mental health services, keeping our schools and communities safer. He’s also made investments to freeze tuition at UW schools, because students and families shouldn’t have to worry about the rising costs of education. Wisconsin’s education system is now ranked 8th best in the nation—up from 18th under the previous administration.

He’s made good on his promise to fix the roads, repairing nearly 5,000 miles of highways. When he took office, we had some of the worst roads in the country—now Wisconsin’s roads are ranked 8th best in the nation. Holy mackerel!

Gov. Ever has prioritized broadband—$3,352,314 has been invested right here in Walworth County, benefiting 1,134 businesses and 2,299 households. And that’s not all he has done to help small businesses! Thanks to his “Main Street Bounceback” program, 38 small businesses in Walworth County have opened or expanded, and 2,035 of our neighbors—Republicans and Democrats alike—running small businesses have received grants to help pay bills, stock shelves and hire employees.

Because of Tony Evers, farmers have the tools they need to succeed, including grants for dairy processors and a new program to grow the state’s meat processing industry and create new markets for Wisconsin products. Evers directed $100 million to support more than 20,000 Wisconsin farmers through the Farm Support Program, which helps farmers pay bills, invest in equipment, and continue feeding and fueling the world.

Gov. Evers has protected our freedoms.

Some extreme right-wing politicians are waging a deliberate disinformation campaign to attack our freedom to vote. Wisconsin is #1 in legislative efforts to overturn the will of the people. 38 bills were proposed in the last legislative session to overhaul a free, secure, and certified election. In an attempt to overturn the will of the people, the legislature proposed bills that would control election outcomes, punish trusted election officials for doing their jobs, and give partisan poll watchers the ability to harass and intimidate voters.

But Gov. Evers believes every Wisconsinite should be able to vote free from additional politician-made barriers, so he vetoed those bills. Now it’s up to us to protect our freedom to decide what happens in our lives by rejecting attempts to sabotage our elections and voting in record numbers.

Finally, Gov. Evers believes that we—not the government—know the best time to start or grow our families. He is protecting the freedom of Wisconsin women to determine, with their medical provider, the healthcare options that are best for them. He’s protecting our freedom to choose.

In short, Gov. Evers is creating a Wisconsin that works for everyone, not just the uber wealthy or connected few.

Here in Walworth County, we work hard for our families, look out for our friends, and want our neighbors to enjoy healthy and prosperous lives. Some politicians like Tim Michels don’t get that, but Gov. Evers does. And his record proves it.

Tony Evers is doing the right thing for Wisconsin.