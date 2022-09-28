Column: Walworth County countryside calls with beauty and delicious apples

The upper Midwest performed its usual abrupt ritual a few days ago, taking a hard right turn from balmy summer to the brisk breezes of fall.

Kind of weird, isn’t it? Every time that happens we’re surprised. Chalk that up to the thick-headedness and short memories of the human species.

Unmistakably, though, the chilly air and the beginnings of fall colors usher in thoughts of crisp apples, some coated in caramel, others capturing the olfactory senses with the smell of baked goods, along with big orange pumpkins and more.

Time to visit an apple orchard. The Lake Geneva area is blessed with nearby farms.

We decided to heed the pull of nature a few days ago and take a drive to check out the apple crop around Lake Geneva. Good choice.

By the way, it’s worth taking a moment to mention what might be called the first step for any orchard tour. And that’s the trip.

Those of us who spend most of our time in urban settings can forget the natural beauty and change of pace inherent in just taking a meandering drive through the countryside. Apple orchards are not found down the block. Getting there is half the fun.

Bill often goes cruising the back roads on his beloved Harley, but for this trip we stayed on four wheels and that’s enjoyable, too. The countryside is nearing harvest time, with rolling fields of corn and soybeans presenting a sea of changing colors. It’s a reminder that the hard work and productivity of America’s farmers is the essential element in providing the comfortable lives we all enjoy on this continent. Appreciate the men and women who bring forth sustenance from the land.

Our first stop is the Apple Barn Orchard and Winery located at W6384 Sugar Creek Road outside Elkhorn. It’s just a few minutes from Lake Geneva, an easy and enjoyable ride in the slow lane.

This is a full-service operation, where patrons can pick their own on weekends or sift through a wide assortment of already-picked apples other days. The Apple Barn is busiest on weekends, but the property has ample parking adjacent to the store area. Be aware it is a working farm, complete with machinery in service so be mindful of safety and keep a grip on small children.

We spent time strolling the grounds, but our attention mostly focused on the store where shoppers have lots of enticing choices. Fresh cider. Caramel apples (absolutely delightful). Jars of honey, including flavored spreads like lemon or vanilla. Cookies and pastries are for sale, along with premium cheese corn. And, of course, apples. And apple crisp. And tempting take-and-bake apple pie.

Varieties available include the more familiar like Honey Crisp and McIntosh, along with others such as Ginger Gold and Cortland.

The store is also overflowing with what Bill calls “knickknacks” — pumpkin figurines, shelf decorations, wall hangings. A pillow caught Stephanie’s eye, reading “Carve Pumpkins, Drink Cider, Enjoy Fall.” Good advice.

A unique feature at the Apple Barn is the on-site winery, with a fetching selection of fruity wines for tasting and purchase. The wines are made, bottled, corked and labeled on site, according to the Apple Barn website. Flavors include Apple Barn Blush, along with strawberry and mulberry. The store is open Tuesday through Sunday. Stephanie, who loves her wine, will be back early and often, no doubt.

Hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Friday, 10 to 6 Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday.

The historic farm has been in the Jacobson family since the mid-1800s. The orchards include more than 4,000 trees.

The next stop is Hafs Road Orchard located at W632 Hafs Road in Bloomfield, southeast of Lake Geneva. Getting there takes a few pleasant minutes from downtown Lake Geneva, through the lovely countryside. The original orchard was planted in the 1930s. Richard and Debbie Polansky bought the orchard from the Hafs family in 1982. Today the orchard has around 3,000 trees.

Hafs Road Orchard does not offer a pick-your-own option, but don’t let that discourage you. The site offers plenty of fresh picked apples of many varieties conveniently set up for sale. As the website suggests, Hafs is “a traditional, relaxing, old-fashioned apple orchard.”

That doesn’t mean the orchard lacks delicious treats. We tried the hand-dipped caramel apples with nuts and can attest to their absolute deliciousness. Fresh cider also is available.

The store is open now from noon to five weekdays, closed on Tuesdays, and from 9 to 5 Friday through Sunday.

Shoppers also can find local honey, squash, pumpkins and fall decorations.

For more information on the local orchards go to visitlakegeneva.com.

Our advice is simple, especially for the many urban dwellers such as ourselves. This time of year, when nature is unveiling its colorful beauty, beckons people to take leave of the concrete and asphalt long enough for a leisurely drive out in the countryside. Feel the stress melt. And taste the bounty our farmers provide.