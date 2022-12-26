Column: November votes underlined importance of April 2023 election

In America, voters decide elections — not partisan politicians, not right-wing hacks on the bench or the media, not dramatic pollsters. We do.

Democracy was on the ballot in November, and voters resoundingly rejected those who wish to overturn the will of the people by re-electing Gov. Tony Evers.

Gov. Evers ran a clean campaign that focused on how he’s done the right thing for Wisconsin at every turn. He’s delivered for every community — including Walworth County, where he’s followed through on his promise to expand high-speed internet access by investing $3,352,314 in Walworth County projects alone. He chose Walworth County in June of 2021 to announce a $140 million investment in grants for businesses and organizations in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries because he knows the importance of our lakes to our local and state economy.

Gov. Evers smartly drew a clear contrast with his opponent by reminding voters that he will protect our freedoms and do what’s right for all Wisconsinites. Whether that’s the freedom to start a family on our timeline, the freedom to vote, or the freedom for our children to learn in a top-ten public school system, voters chose his steady, calm leadership. Evers’ biggest obstacle has been a gerrymandered State Legislature that is hell bent on blocking the things that a majority of Wisconsinites agree on. Unfortunately, it does not appear that this situation will improve anytime in the near future.

The U.S. Senate race showed one thing very clearly: that we need to get dark money out of politics. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes lost by just over 27,000 votes, or 1% — which is stunning considering outside groups spent $52.8 million attacking Barnes and only about half that attacking Johnson. We’ll never know exactly who was behind that money, which is exactly why we need people in office who will fight for transparency regarding the source of non-disclosed political donations.

With such a slim margin of victory, unheard of for a long-term incumbent like Sen. Johnson, voters clearly sent a message rejecting Johnson’s participation in the criminal conspiracy of Jan. 6. There’s a name for those who enabled/excused such political violence: Fascism.

We have to make the same choice on April 4, 2023, in the State Supreme Court race: Either we elect a Justice who will protect our freedom to vote, or we elect a Justice who will let politicians choose who to silence and who to listen to.

If there’s one thing the November 2022 elections taught us here in Wisconsin, it’s the importance of the April 4, 2023, election.

The fight to protect our freedoms is far from over. The April 2023 State Supreme Court election, just like the November 2022, is an argument about who “we the people” actually are. On one side we have argued and fought, marched and sat-in, to demand that “we” actually includes and encompasses all — no exceptions. Then there’s the faction that demands and believes that “we” must only mean themselves and that freedoms are only for their selected few. This faction rests upon and requires that they convince enough people that the cause of their troubles is any “other” that doesn’t look, live or love like them.

Overall, the November elections proved that the many can indeed stand up to the money — if we unite. Let’s do it on April 4, 2023, and again in November 2024. Let’s continue to elect public servants that work to bring people together and to address rising costs, help small business and family farms and maintain Wisconsin’s renowned public school, technical college and university system.