Column: Miss America sisters forever will gather soon in Lake Geneva

Thirty years ago. Just those three words stand out as a stark reminder that time is precious. Don’t waste it.

The women who competed in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for the 1992 Miss America title have rolled up an impressive list of accomplishments clearly establishing they use time as it should be used — to make a difference, have fun doing so and leave their mark on the world.

Consider these examples:

Patricia Northrup, Miss California 1992. After graduating from California Polytechnic State University she joined the California Air National Guard, became a pilot and when she retired she had achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel. Patricia flew 75 combat missions over four deployments in Iraq, receiving three Air Medals. The word is “fierce.”

Elizabeth Haynes Drewett, Miss Louisiana 1992. Elizabeth owns Drewett Works/Architects with her husband, a big outfit engaged in residential and commercial projects. She holds a bachelor’s in journalism from Louisiana State University and a degree in piano performance from Louisiana Tech. And she’s a fellow column writer, authoring award-winning articles under the interesting title, “Confessions of a Hormonal Woman.”

Stephanie Michels-Haber, Miss Georgia 1992. Stephanie studied at New York University and originated roles in two Tony-Award winning Broadway shows. She was nominated for the Best Dancer on Broadway recognition. She moved on to Hollywood, where she has appeared in “CSI,” “Law & Order,” “NCIS” and “Judging Amy.”

Kim Parrish, Miss West Virginia 1992. Kim has been a host on QVC, and she’s the fashion designer for the Kim Parrish Collection. As president of the Miss America Organization’s Teen pageant, Kim helped guide the organization to raising $33 million for scholarships. She was recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for operating one of 100 Blue Ribbon award-winning businesses in America.

Heather Hertling Narducci, Miss New Jersey 1992. She sings like an angel. She and her husband recorded an album together. She plays a mean harp. Who does that? She practices Reiki, a Japanese form of healing, and is opening her own studio. She has stayed connected to the Miss America organization, actively serving as a mentor and judge. And she’s the one who has kept the 1992 “class” in touch, long before social media made that easier.

Others include a state senator, radiologist, psychologist, missionary, attorney, violin virtuoso and even a longtime host of CNN News.

There’s more than nostalgia to this recitation sampling the accomplishments of women who competed at Miss America in 1992.

Many of them will be in Lake Geneva this week to attend a long weekend celebrating the 30-year anniversary. They will be hosted by Stephanie Klett, who represented the great state of Wisconsin in Atlantic City in 1992, as Miss Wisconsin.

“My wife and co-author of this column,” Bill Barth said, “can be reluctant to talk about what she’s done the past 30 years. She’d rather keep the spotlight on others, like her friends listed above. So it falls to me to do Stephanie justice with a little background.”

Stephanie is a graduate of Beloit College. At Miss America 1992 she won a Bert Parks Talent Award for her jazz cornet performance. Her platform supported HIV/AIDS research and treatment, a cause for which she stayed engaged and raised millions of dollars for over the years. She embraces people and forged life-long friendships during the competition that remain close to this day.

After the pageant days Steph landed a job with the Rose family hosting “Discover Wisconsin” television and radio. For nearly 20 years she was the face and personality of the programs, and is often recognized on Wisconsin streets today for her “showbiz” years. During that time she earned 10-Emmy nominations and an Emmy Award as outstanding host.

After the 2010 elections, Gov. Scott Walker appointed Stephanie to his cabinet as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. She led the team to an unprecedented 125 marketing and public relations awards, and tourism grew nearly 40% to a record-breaking $21.6 billion. She held this position until Gov. Tony Evers took over in 2019. Since then, Stephanie has been the president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva. She calls her gig promoting this beautiful region “the best job yet.”

During their reunion the women will be out and about in the Lake Geneva area, so don’t be surprised if you see them. They’ll be having a good time experiencing some of the best Lake Geneva has to offer. Guaranteed, laughter and smiles will be abundant.

Which might serve as a reminder to the rest of us, as we collectively get all wrapped up in the day-to-day busyness of work and obligations.

There’s an old saying: “Don’t get too busy making a living that you forget to have a life.”

Remember, it’s supposed to be fun and you only get one shot at this. Expect to see a group of women illustrating the point.