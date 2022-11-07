Column: I will vote to protect Wisconsin from 'gender wokism'

Why I WILL VOTE:

I WILL VOTE to end the disastrous one-party rule currently controlling Washington.

I WILL VOTE so the chaos at our Southern border can be stopped. Children are being trafficked, women assaulted, and hundreds of migrants are dying. This September the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 20 terrorism suspects. Overdoses are skyrocketing as opioids are easily smuggled in amidst the ongoing chaos.

I WILL VOTE for Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Bryan Steil, who understand this crisis. I will vote to keep Democrat Ann Roe, who last week stated, without hesitation, “I believe our border is secure” out of Washington.

I WILL VOTE so Biden-flation can be curbed. I will remember those with a low or fixed income who are suffering the most as the income they have buys less.

The year over year inflation rate in September was 8.2%. At that rate all of September’s income would evaporate just to keep up.

We need to keep Senator Johnson and Congressman Steil in Washington to fight the causes of inflation-excess government spending, supply chain breakdowns, and the war on fossil fuels.

The war on fossil fuels started on day one of the Biden administration, when he canceled the Keystone pipeline, and then announced there would be no more oil drilling leases on U.S. public lands. Now we have ballooning gas prices and Biden wants to drill anywhere but here.

I WILL VOTE for the safety of my family and yours. Our state and our nation are in a violent crime crisis. While Senator Johnson supported law enforcement his opponent Mandela Barnes declared “reducing prison populations is now sexy”. I will vote to keep Barnes out of Washington.

Governor Tony Evers agreed with Barnes and promised to reduce the prison population by half. He has let 895 convicts free, including 270 murderers or attempted murderers and 44 child rapists.

Evers even pardoned more than 500 felons, returning the gun rights to them that he would now like to take from law abiding citizens.

Evers inept response to the Kenosha riots in 2020 shows he does not understand that law enforcement is needed to keep Wisconsin safe.

While rioters were looting and burning Kenosha, Evers was releasing a statement critical of the police. Examining the record of his response to the rioting (Reuters Fact Check) shows that when the Kenosha Sheriff requested Wisconsin National Guard troops, Evers waited twelve hours before authorizing only 125 Guard members.

As the chaos continued President Trump called Evers the next day and offered to send federal help, Evers declined. Later that day Evers authorized another 125 guard members.

A few hours later three people were shot and two killed. After that Evers increased the Guard presence to 500, and finally accepted federal help.

I WILL VOTE to replace Evers with Republican Tim Michels because we cannot allow this kind of response to lawlessness. Tim Michels’ blueprint to reduce crime includes measures to investigate and prosecute riot organizers and leaders under racketeering type laws, new mandatory minimum sentences for felons in possession of a firearm and increased public knowledge of the case record of prosecutors and judges, so the public can understand how lenient some are.

I WILL VOTE for Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney. The current Attorney General has turned his back on law enforcement. Eric Toney is endorsed by sixty county sheriffs including our own in Walworth County. He has been the Fond Du Lac County District Attorney since 2012 and has the experience needed to become Wisconsin’s top cop.

I WILL VOTE to protect WISCONSIN from gender wokism. Treating Trans people with respect and appropriate legal protections does not excuse what is happening in our country. Parents’ rights over their children’s health care are being nullified. Sexuality is becoming a focus for children in grade schools and even preschools.

I WILL VOTE for Republican Roger Roth for Lieutenant Governor. His woke opponent introduced an Assembly bill on gender neutral terminology. This bill would replace the language of Wisconsin statutes with a bizarre “Wokespeak”.

A birth mother would be a “person who gave birth”. Maternity clothes” “clothes to wear during pregnancy for the person who is pregnant with the child”. A mother’s breast feeding of her child a “person’s breast feeding of that person’s child.”

For all the reasons I listed and many more I WILL VOTE for Republicans up and down the ballot. Consider why you should vote, and I believe you will vote for Republicans, too.

Pamela Wolfe M.D., of the Town of Geneva, is a member of the Republican Party of Walworth County.