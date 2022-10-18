Column: Clear Water Outdoors, one of Lake Geneva's unique shops, a hometown success story

If one word might describe what makes Wisconsin special, it’s probably this one.

Outdoors.

The state is blessed with woods, water and wilderness. People flock to Wisconsin from all over America and beyond to reconnect with nature. That abundance of beauty and accessibility creates a smorgasbord of opportunities for people to relax and renew their primal spirits.

In the Lake Geneva region, among Wisconsin’s foremost destinations, the description is especially apt. There’s the beauty of Geneva Lake, Delavan Lake, Lake Como and other nearby waterways. Lovely natural areas abound, like the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy. The spectacular shore path beckons visitors and locals alike. Bicyclists have a variety of choices from urban bikeways to the White River trail and others.

As much fun and challenge as there is to be found in outdoors activities, though, experienced enthusiasts understand the importance of starting out with the right gear.

That’s where one of Lake Geneva’s most unique shops, Clear Water Outdoor, comes into focus. Not only does Clear Water stock the shelves and racks with a variety of top equipment and outdoor gear, the company also gets into direct adventure servicing with two local rental locations for kayakers and paddle boarders. Group activities can be arranged and, in the winter, snowshoes and cross-country skis are available for rent in the Lake Geneva store.

Clear Water also operates other Wisconsin locations, a store in Delafield and rentals on Lake Nagawicka and on the river near the Milwaukee Public Market.

While Stephanie and Bill make no pretenses about their creds as outdoorsy types, they have benefited from what Clear Water has to offer both in the shop and on the water. In particular, Steph swears by her cold-weather socks which keep her feet warm even in below-zero temperatures. And the family had a blast entertaining visiting grandchildren at Clear Water’s facility on Lake Como for kayak and paddle board rentals.

We had the opportunity to speak recently with Clear Water’s owner, Brian Waspi, and the Lake Geneva store’s general manager, Sean Payne. These two, both of whom grew up in Lake Geneva, know their stuff and their complementary talents elevate the game at Clear Water.

Brian is the consummate outdoorsman who has tried it all, including 15 years in the western United States conquering everything from desert hiking to mountain climbing. He became involved with the store about 15 years ago and took over ownership in 2017.

Clear Water fit his lifestyle and his entrepreneurial interests.

“At my core I’m still that optimistic kid with a degree in environmental science,” he told us.

Perhaps that’s why, on the shop’s website, Brian is referred to as the “Outdoor Jedi.” So, we wondered, what does that mean?

“Experience,” he said. “I don’t think there’s too many outdoor sports I haven’t tried,” adding, “Experience just means a whole lot of failures.”

What he learned translates into the Clear Water business approach, which is to guide clients in ways to properly gear up, learn to enjoy nature more, clear their minds and feed their spirits.

“It’s creating a ripple,” he said. “It’s not just about health and getting outside. Our time on this planet is finite and we want people to become more relaxed, more contemplative. Nature has that effect on people.”

Brian is active in the community and serves as chairman of the Tourism Commission. He sees his role as supporting Lake Geneva as a destination by creating effective systems capable of sustaining long-term success years after he leaves office.

Sean is a character, fitting for the offspring of one of Lake Geneva’s founding families. His great-great-great-great uncle built the first mill here, and there’s a stone memorial to prove it.

In retail the customer is always king, and Sean works to create the right atmosphere for Clear Water.

“I enjoy the people I work with. It’s never a drag to come to work. We have fun,” Sean said. The key to business, he said, is “make people happy. Then they’ll come back.”

On Clear Water’s website Sean is referred to as a “Networking Ninja.” So, naturally, we wanted to know what that meant.

Sean explained it’s about being friendly with everybody and getting to know people who can help solve problems.

“I’m the guy who knows a guy who knows a guy,” he said, with a chuckle.

Sean, too, is active volunteering his time to help the community. He coordinates Lake Geneva’s popular Thursday Farmers Market. He served eight years — including three years as president — on the community’s Business Improvement District.

Clear Water Outdoors Lake Geneva store is located at 744 W. Main St. The store is open seven days a week.

There are two locations for kayak and paddle board rentals, at The Ridge Marina on Lake Como and on Geneva Lake across from the Baker House downtown.

The shop carries the top brands in outdoor gear, including Patagonia, Vuori, On footwear, Olukai and Fit socks. A broad selection is available for men and women alike.

Success stories are always awesome, and even more so when the leadership is a couple of hometown guys. Well done, gentlemen.