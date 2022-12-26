Column: A good year for incumbents

Wisconsinites just elected a Democratic governor and a Republican senator.

In this hyper-partisan era ticket splitting, individual voters choosing candidates from both parties is uncommon. We last had a split result like this nearly a quarter of a century ago when Republican Gov. Thompson and Democratic Sen. Feingold were both re-elected.

I am not surprised that Sen. Johnson was re-elected, even though he was considered the most vulnerable Republican senator early in the year. Our economy is in crisis and many surveys over the years indicate that more voters trust Republicans to manage the economy.

Our governor’s race was somewhat confused by Independent Joan Beglinger, who dropped out too late to be removed from the ballot.

A group deviously ran ads implying Beglinger was running as “the true conservative choice.” She publicly denounced these ads and endorsed Michels, but still got 27,198 votes.

Even if Michels received all of those votes, Sen. Johnson would still have received more.

Michels did not lose because he is a Republican. Republican Congressional candidates won by even larger margins than Johnson. Without counting the unopposed Sixth District, Republicans had 70,000 more votes than Democrats. The Sixth could have added another 100,000 — the Republican primary vote total. This is not due to gerrymandering, the Congressional District boundaries are those proposed by Gov. Evers.

To learn more about why the loss occurred, I used the AP VoteCast poll which is conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Associated Press — left leaning — and Fox News and used by both left and right leading news organizations.

It adds coverage of hard-to-reach populations including rural areas, with face to face, internet and telephone contacts with both early and election day voters.

The poll found in Wisconsin 8% of voters self-identified as independent, 43% as Democrat or lean Democrat, and 49% Republican or lean Republican.

The poll showed that nationwide 28% of those favoring a federal law allowing access to legal abortion voted a Republican for Congress anyway.

In Wisconsin 22% of those believing abortion should be legal for any reason voted for Michels anyway. Of those saying the overturning of Roe v. Wade had a major impact on who they would vote for, Michels received 28%.

Johnson received slightly more votes from these groups, 25% and 30%. He is solidly pro-life but suggested the issue should come to a referendum, whereas Michels initially said the current Wisconsin law, passed in 1849, reflected his opinion.

This was blasted over the airways by the Evers campaign and Michels was labeled a radical. Later Michels said would sign a bill from the legislature modifying the law. Michels probably did lose votes from this as Johnson did somewhat better with the above groups.

Now hypocritical state Democrats say they will not support Republican efforts to relax the law for rape and incest victims. Democrats demand the whole law be reversed and late term abortion on demand allowed. I say that is truly radical.

Tim Michels was endorsed in the primary by former President Trump, who appeared at a campaign rally with him. Trump did not appear with Sen. Johnson.

A number of candidates promoted by Mr. Trump won primaries then underperformed or lost in their general election.

In Georgia, the Trump-pushed Senate candidate Herschel Walker went down in defeat. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp easily won his primary against a Trump-endorsed candidate and then easily beat Stacy Abrams, the Democrat election denier who refused to concede to him in 2018.

In New Hampshire, Republican Gov. Sununu won by 16 points while the Trump-promoted Senate candidate lost by 9 points.

It was a good year for incumbents and that may have helped in those races and Gov. Evers. All we can say for sure is in Wisconsin two incumbents won and a Trump-supported candidate lost.

The VoteCast poll described previously showed Republicans made national gains in 2022 in House races among traditional Democrat voters. In the 2018 midterm Democrats had a 34-point advantage with Latinos, it fell to 17-points; with Black voters it fell from 92 to 86-point, with female voters from 12 to 1-point.

Michels lost, probably for a combination of reasons, but 2022 is over, and 2020 is long over. Republicans must now focus on getting the current incumbent out of the White House; with our voter base gains it certainly can be done.

An incumbent governor from one of our successfully run Republican states can put their proven leadership skills in Washington. There are many potential candidates. 2024 can’t come soon enough.