A vote for Senator Johnson is a vote for the future of this country.

We need Senator Johnson to fight Biden’s inflationary policies. Inflation continues to worsen under Biden. The Consumer Price Index (the most common measure of inflation) continued to rise last month and according to the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee Wisconsin average household costs in August were $673 more than they were in January 2021.

With inflation everyone’s dollar loses equally in value. The less dollars one has however, the more inflation is devastating. It is like an income tax that is less on the rich and more on the poor. The Biden policies that reduce the production of goods (increased oil prices, shipping tangle ups, new regulations, reduced incentives for employment) and increase the money supply (government programs and printing money) have produced and maintained inflation. Senator Johnson will fight for the value of everyone’s dollar.

We need Senator Johnson to fight Biden’s dangerous border policies. Johnson toured the border in July and saw the tragic situation. Children are trafficked, women are assaulted, and hundreds have died in the desert.

As Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) from 2015-2020 Senator Johnson held multiple hearings and bipartisan staff briefings on border security developing needed policies and procedures.

He also led the committee in passing nearly 300 bipartisan bills out of committee. The 132 eventually enacted included laws to address the malignant use of drones, provide greater protection for federal whistle blowers, force government agencies to be more transparent, and create the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

We need Senator Johnson to fight for Wisconsin. Senator Johnson led the HSGAC in investigating the Tomah, Wisconsin VA opioid overprescribing scandal. The offending doctor was fired, and institutional practices were improved.

In Washington, he has worked to expand existing markets for Wisconsin products and develop new markets, and to ensure Wisconsin products are not excluded from government food programs

We need Senator Johnson to fight to maintain the Social Security and Medicare programs. According to their trustees, the Social Security Trust Fund will be used up by 2035 and the Medicare Part A Fund by 2028. With the Trust Funds gone, benefits must be cut, or money must be created or diverted. Senator Johnson has been a leader in discussing how these programs can be funded in the future. The Left is running ads claiming Senator Johnson opposes Social Security, these are lies.

We need Senator Johnson to defeat dangerous Leftist radical Mandela Barnes. Barnes was one of the radical founding members of the Working Families Party (WFP) in Wisconsin. While serving as Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor he gave the WFP national response to the 2020 State of the Union address. As documented on the WFP website he said, “I am a long-time leader in the Working Families Party”, “I was a member of the Working Families Party before I ran for Lieutenant Governor”.

In 2018 Barnes campaign received a total of $27,652 from the WFP, in excess of legal limits. He was fined over $1,000 by the Wisconsin Ethics Committee.

Barnes shares the radical goals of the WFP. The WFP and Barnes claim the border wall is “racist”. Without it fentanyl is pouring in, fentanyl overdoses skyrocketing, disproportionately affecting black citizens (DEA data). Border Fentanyl seizures tripled in July. Not protecting vulnerable Americans is what’s racist.

Barnes claims to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but a photo in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (MSJ) on 2/15/22 shows him sporting a red “Abolish ICE” t-shirt.

Barnes believes “Reducing prison populations is now sexy”. Or so he said in 2018 (see YouTube video). Barnes aid Mattie MacDaniel stated that in the Senate Barnes would support a bill ending cash bail nationally (MJS).

He already did sponsor a bill in 2016 allowing arrestees back on the street without posting cash bail, and another reducing the penalty for bail jumping. Despite the Waukesha parade massacre and the chaos in “get out of jail free” NYC, an aide said he continues to support those proposals.

As far as his own personal security however, as Lieutenant Governor he averaged more than 13½ hours of security protection a day at a daily cost to the state of $660 for patrol officers’ wages. That’s more than 10 times the number of hours as Rebecca Kleefisch (MJS).

We need Senator Johnson to stay in Washington to fight for our future, and we need Mandela Barnes and his radical Leftist ideas to stay out.