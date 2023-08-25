Two sites in Lake Geneva that have been highlighted in the news recently were originally owned by my collateral ancestors who were members of the Quinn family. One of the sites is the house at the southeast corner of Marshall and Williams streets which today houses the Dungeons & Dragons Museum.

The house was built and lived in by William Quinn who arrived with his parents in Geneva at the beginning of the 1850s after migrating from Tullamore, Ireland. William Quinn had three children all of whom became well-known residents of Geneva: Jennie Quinn, Martha Quinn Brady, and Michael J. Quinn. Jennie Quinn was one of the first graduates of the Lake Geneva High School when it was located in the former Ladies Seminary building in Seminary Park. She became a school teacher in Milwaukee but returned to her home in Lake Geneva each summer after the school year in Milwaukee was over. Jennie Quinn’s high school diploma once hung on my wall. It is now on the wall of my daughter Abra Quinn’s home in San Leandro, California. Jennie’s brother, Michael J. Quinn, was a gardener on an estate on the shore of Geneva Lake. He was a leader of the Gardeners’ and Foremen’s Association and played a key role in establishing the Horticultural Hall.

William Quinn’s brother, John Quinn, also arrived in Geneva at the beginning of the 1850s with his parents, William and Rose Malloy Quinn. In the 1850s John Quinn purchased land at the far eastern edge of Geneva upon which he farmed. In 1923 the City of Lake Geneva purchased John Quinn’s farm and developed the Hillmoor Golf course on the former farm.

The brother of William and John Quinn was my great grandfather Michael Quinn. After Michael married Polly Dinsmore Enos, the Quinns lived on and worked the farm at the northeast corner of Palmer and Petrie roads in Geneva Township. In 1901, Michael and Polly Dinsmore Quinn retired and moved to a house in Lake Geneva on the west side of the 1200 block of Madison Street, a house that was later owned by the Badger High School English teacher Bruce Johnson.

The game, Dungeons & Dragons is renowned nationally. Lake Geneva resident Gary Gygax is credited with inventing Dungeons & Dragons. I, however, was present when Dungeons & Dragons was initially conceived. In the interest of historical accuracy, I am compelled to recount the origins of the game.

I went to school with Gary Gygax at the Lake Geneva Elementary School. I recall Gary Gygax as a “geek.” Gary’s closest friend was Tom Keogh. Tom Keogh was a year younger than Gary. Tom lived with his mother upstairs of Del Schaude’s barber shop on the west side of the 100 block of Center Street across the street from the Post Offfice. (The building no longer exists.) In 1951 Gary was 14 and Tom was 13 years old. A swamp then existed in the area east of Elmwood Avenue.

As a 9 year old, I would tag along after Gary Gygax and Tom Keogh when they ventured into the swamp to smoke cigarettes. As I tagged along behind them I would listen to their conversations. Invariably they would talk about medieval times, “King Arthur” and “Prince Valiant” (the latter being a character in the comic section of a Chicago newspaper). Tom Keogh would lead the conversations, which always focused on knights, armor, and dungeons and dragons. Gary Gygax would “fill in the blanks” of Tom Keogh’s stories about dungeons, dragons, and knights in shining armor. All of us had to be careful to avoid the snakes which were ever present in the swamp. I was fascinated by Keogh’s and Gygax’s stories about medieval times. To this day I recall that the stories about dungeons and dragons were told by Tom Keogh rather than Gary Gygax.

Tom Keogh passed away in 1963 at the age of 25. Gary Gygax developed Tom Keogh’s stories into the Dungeons & Dragons game. But it was Tom Keogh who initially told the dungeons and dragons stories to Gary.

