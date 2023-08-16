The title of British author Edward Morgan Forster’s 1908 novel, “A Room With a View,” could make a fitting nickname for Harbor Shores in Lake Geneva.
Granted, the competition is stiff for the best view in town. Harbor Shores, though, has to rank at or near the top for anybody’s list.
Located in the heart of it all, at 300 Wrigley Drive, Harbor Shores offers 108 rooms to attract both leisure visitors and business conference traffic. The property can accommodate meetings of various sizes, from smaller gatherings to groups of 200-plus.
There are two pools – indoor and outdoor – and both face Geneva Lake. The outdoor pool is right at the busy corner of Wrigley Drive and Center Street, with full lakefront exposure. Better yet, its walk-in design at the shallow end is perfect for little ones, a fact we noticed right away with our 3-year-old grandson, Jack, in mind.
Stephanie and I had the opportunity to visit Harbor Shores recently for a walk-and-talk with CEO Tammie Carstensen and General Manager Janine Osborne. The first thing one notices is how proud both women are of the facility. The second is how committed they are to giving guests a great experience. The third is how fundamental it is to their overall plan to be a good business citizen in the community.
Tammie is high-energy and the word “irrepressible” comes to mind when talking with her. Both her words and her smile come quickly, especially when she’s describing the place she’s worked since the 1990s.
“We have the million-dollar view,” Tammie told us as we stepped onto a fourth-floor balcony, attached to a comfortable room with a king-size bed and a handy kitchenette. She wasn’t kidding. The view is truly exceptional.
“This is what Janine and I live for, to be able to sell this view,” she said. “People spend $20 million for a (lakefront) house, and we’ll sell it to you for a couple hundred dollars.”
Janine is newer to Harbor Shores, but she’s worked in the hospitality business for several years, including at other area hotels and resorts. She has high praise for the location and its clientele.
“Being part of downtown with such close access to the water, this is my favorite place I’ve ever worked,” she said. “The energy is different down here.”
Both women say they are touched by the number of loyal visitors who return often.
“We have a lot of repeat guests,” Tammie told us. “They come year after year… Everyone has a story – they stayed here when they were married, or they come because this is their solace, and they return once a year to regroup.”
Janine agreed, saying, “A number of people come every year, for 30 years, because it’s been their honeymoon spot. They got married in Lake Geneva and had their first-year anniversary here and just kept repeating their tradition.”
A key factor in Harbor Shores’ attraction for visitors, Tammie said, is the downtown location allows guests to park their car for the duration of the stay, if they want. The lakefront and its walking paths are right across the street. Terrific restaurants and unique shops are a slow stroll away. Flat Iron Park, often the site of concerts and other activities, is next door. The Riviera Ballroom and shops are just a block away, as are Lake Geneva Boat Tours and facilities where visitors can rent boats and marine equipment.
Tammie becomes serious when talking about how important it is for local business leaders to be involved in the community. She says the Lake Geneva business community in general and the hospitality industry in particular work cooperatively in multiple ways to grow and share prosperity.
“The community is everything. If downtown doesn’t succeed I don’t succeed,” she told us.
Tammie has worked with Visit Lake Geneva since the days when the chamber and visitors’ bureau functioned separately. She’s also spent several years working with the downtown Business Improvement District and the community’s Tourism Commission.
Now Janine has joined the BID board, carrying on the tradition of community involvement.
In fact, the two women seem so close in business philosophy they could almost finish each other’s sentences. Continuous improvement is a constant refrain.
“You have to stay a student of the industry for your whole life, because it keeps changing,” Janine said. “The staff is changing, the customer is changing, and you have to keep learning and growing.”
To that end Harbor Shores has upgraded room amenities and meeting spaces. There are small touches, like offering fresh cookies for guests in the lobby. In the planning stages are improvements to kitchenettes, pool areas and food and beverage options. One dream, Tammie said, is to develop rooftop space above what is now Gino’s East Pizza.
All of that surely holds appeal for guests, both regular visitors and newcomers. And it comes with that million-dollar view for a fraction of the cost.
As for us, we look forward to kicking back in lounge chairs with a refreshing beverage while watching Jack tiptoe into the pool.
Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.
