My name is Ellen Ward-Packard, and I am the community engagement librarian at the Lake Geneva Public Library. I completed my undergraduate degree in 2020, and began working at the library as an administrative assistant in November of that year. I transitioned to my current role at the start of 2022, and am currently working towards my master of library and information sciences at UW-Milwaukee.

I am particularly interested in interactions between individuals and the information market, and how we can ensure information justice in the digital age. I am a lifelong Lake Geneva resident, and live between our two lovely lakes, Como and Geneva.

Informational equity is an important value to me personally, and public libraries are a key pillar of equitable information access. Our society is increasingly reliant on to-the-minute dissemination of information, and public libraries work to minimize socioeconomic barriers to informational equity. As one of the last public spaces that you can hang out in for free, the public library is also an important point of community contact. Libraries can connect residents to each other and to resources that might otherwise be unavailable or inaccessible. Libraries also provide free entertainment through media, programming, and internet access, and enjoyment is also essential to a healthy society! My goal at the library is to provide an environment that encourages curiosity and a strong sense of place.

My favorite part of my job is introducing library friends to new books and ideas that they enjoy, and being introduced to new ideas in turn. I facilitate the library’s book clubs, and I am often quite moved by the experiences of our community members, and their willingness to connect through shared vulnerability and a love of literature.

One thing that you might not know about the Lake Geneva Public Library is that we offer Kanopy, a really wonderful film streaming service that includes foreign, independent and historical films, as well as notable documentaries and The Great Courses. It streams just like Netflix, and is free with your library card.

You can find Kanopy on the library’s website at lglibrary.org/online-resources. I recommend “Bicycle Thieves,” “Rashomon” and “The Seventh Seal” for an enjoyable introduction to classic works of world cinema, and the 24-part Great Courses series “The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague” for a fascinating perspective on social and artistic responses to pandemics.