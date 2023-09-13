*Multiple Offers Received. Highest and Best due 9-12-23 by end of day.* Incredibly rare opportunity to reimagine one of the best lakefront properties on Wonder Lake! This massive 5-bedroom, 3.2-bath home is situated on a 1.37-acre lot with 330+ feet of shoreline and sweeping views. The home features indoor pool under a dramatic vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling windows; an open kitchen and family room; king-sized bedrooms; and a fully finished lower level. The Main Level is 5,850 square feet including the pool room, and the Lower Level has an additional 3,350 square feet, which includes a 2nd family room, recreation room, storage, furnace/pool equipment room, and an oversized garage. Sold as-is. No survey.