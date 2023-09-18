Welcome to the best kept secret of Lake Geneva - Krueger Road! Offering the best of both worlds, a Luxury private estate and close proximity to downtown Lake Geneva! Pull through your private gated entrance to experience a feeling rarely felt, peace. Nestled in the perfect location, this home was designed to embrace the surrounding nature with all of its patios, decks, and soaring lookout tower that provides breathtaking views of blue skies, golf course, & greenery. Step inside this 5000sqft home to enjoy all of the luxury custom finishes. What could not be found was created from scratch. Each room features its own magic touch, begging the question, which is your favorite? No expense or time spared yielded perfection. I can assure you, this home is one of a kind. This is Boulder Lodge.