Stoney Hollow at Pier 74 is a magnificent stone and slate Tudor located on Snake Road at the end of private Folly Lane. This premier estate is offered with the finest of fit and finish on an impressive three acre lot with 128' of gentle north shore frontage. We often describe the main living space of a home as being a ''great room'', but is it usually? At Stoney Hollow, the great room is absolutely stunning, with a full wall of windows and massive fireplace, one of eight in this custom home. The millwork is exemplary, the layout inspired and efficient, and a newly added screened porch offers an incredible lakeside entertaining and lounging space. Add in a heated driveway, brick motor court, two slip pier, boathouse, guest house, and immaculate landscaping and you've found a true gem.