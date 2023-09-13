Breathtaking 5,980 square foot lakefront home on half acre level lot has 3 levels of living space, 5 Ensuite Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, 2 Kitchens, all with a full walk-out Lower Level. And an elevator to easily reach it all! 130 feet of pristine swim frontage on Middle Lake of Lauderdale Lakes. Permanent pier included. Open concept design with wall of windows taking in captivating views. Several sitting areas including a wrap around deck. Kitchen has large center island with waterfall granite. All commercial grade appliances. Walk-in pantry with barista coffee area hard plumbed and sub-zero refrigerator. An astonishing amount of mechanical upgrades. Please see feature sheet for full list including geothermal and solar/battery backup. Sprinkler runs from lake water. And 4-car finished garage!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $3,490,000
