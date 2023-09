STUNNING ESTATE HOME SITUATED ON SECLUDED HILLTOP WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BULL VALLEY. NEARLY 10 ACRES OF GORGEOUS LANDSCAPED PROPERTY WITH GATED ENTRY TO YOUR EXCLUSIVE HIDEAWAY TUCKED INTO THE PERFECT BULL VALLEY LOCATION. DESIGNED BY LEGENDARY CERNY AND ASSOCIATES, THIS FANTASTIC HOME OFFERS SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM EVERY ANGLE, GORGEOUS EXPOSED BRICK, HAND HEWN BEAMS, RICH STONE AND WOOD FLOORING, COFFERED CEILINGS, COMMERCIAL GRADE APPLIANCES, AND OTHER EXTRAVAGANT DETAILS. THREE LEVELS OF LIVING WITH THE FINEST FINISHES PROVIDES FUN AND RELAXATION FOR RESIDENTS AND GUESTS ALIKE. OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING SPACE INCLUDES RESORT-LIKE IN-GROUND POOL AREA WITH TIERED PATIOS AND BEAUTIFUL STONE TERRACED LANDSCAPING, A HUGE PERGOLA WITH CEILING FANS, OUTDOOR FIREPLACE AND GRILL SPACE, IN ADDITION TO YOUR OWN TENNIS COURT. EASY ACCESS TO WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL OFFERS A GAME ROOM, FITNESS AREA, PIZZA CAFE/WET BAR, 2ND KITCHEN, AND GUEST SUITES, MAKING THIS THE PERFECT SETTING FOR ENTERTAINING. FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE OFFERS TRAY CEILING WITH CHANDELIER, SITTING AREA BY BAY WINDOW, AND SPA-LIKE EN SUITE BATH FEATURING SOAKING WHIRLPOOL, SEAMLESS GLASS SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES, AND A HUGE LINEN CLOSET. THE GROUNDS INCLUDE PRIVATE WOODED PROPERTY WITH CLEARED SPACE FOR A POSSIBLE BARN. HORSES ARE WELCOME AND THE BULL VALLEY RIDING TRAILS ARE ADJACENT TO THE PROPERTY. WHETHER THIS FABULOUS HOME IS DESTINED TO BE A WEEKEND RETREAT OR YOUR FULL-TIME RESIDENCE, YOU DESERVE TO SPOIL YOURSELF A LITTLE HERE! TAKE A LOOK - YOU WON'T REGRET IT.