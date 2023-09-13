This 2 and a half story modern designed house sits nestled hillside overlooking additional acreage of a pond and stream amongst mature landscape in the highly desired Westwood Lake Estates. The home sits on .8 acres with the additional easement creating a total of 1.5 acres. As you walk into the home from the covered 2 car carport, you step into the kitchen and dining spaces, which then move in to the family room with a 2-story gas stove, that can heat the whole house in the winter! From there you can step out onto to upper level deck overlooking the pond and yard. 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bath greet you on the second floor. The primary suite has a private balcony to enjoy a cup of coffee as well as a spiral staircase taking you up to the large loft that was once used as a painting studio. Another traditional staircase takes to up to the 4th bedroom and access to the same loft. The finished walkout basement would make a fantastic in-law arrangement with its own walkout patio, full kitchen with gas range and a full bathroom complete with a sauna. The garage is a 2 1/2 car tandem with plenty of storage and 2 accesses to the house, one in the main floor laundry/mud room and the front hallway. Super close to the Woodstock Square, shopping, restaurants, Route 14 and 47 access, and the elementary school in just outside the neighborhood