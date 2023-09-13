Beautiful lakefront 4,000 sqft home on a level lot with 100' of frontage; 4 bedrooms; 2 master bedroom suites; elevator; living room; family room; dining room; office; exercise room; loft; fireplace; central vac; security system; intercom; 4 car garage; basement; workshop, 2 furnaces/ac units, 2 water softeners, deck; boat lift and pier. The large kitchen has an eating area, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and lakeview. The large living room includes a fireplace, stereo system and great lakeview. There are 36 inch handicap doors and an elevator that goes to all 3 floors. The large 2nd floor master bedroom includes a master bath with double sinks, separate shower, 2 person jacuzzi tub; walk-in closet and lakeview. The 2nd floor also includes an additional bedroom, office, laundry room/half bath and loft. The main level master bedroom has a half bath and large walk-in closet. Originally built in 1948 and totally rebuilt in 2000. Plenty of storage room in the basement and the 2 tandem 4 car garages. Wonder Lake is an 840 acre private lake that is 3 miles long and great for boating, swimming, sailing, skiing and fishing. There are ski shows most weekends by its nationally ranked ski club and yacht club sailboat races on Sunday mornings.