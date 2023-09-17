Nice well built Victorian Cape Cod with All Oak kitchen, fluted moldings corner blocks and laminated floors. 1st floor bedroom. In Ground deep, kidney shaped Pool. Enclosed Porch all on two lots with plenty of room for all your an outdoor needs. Two car garage two blocks to Wonder Lake and private beach There's a lot of living that can be done here. Go look at it now and start enjoying life. Hurray.
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $209,800
