There is still plenty of time to enjoy lake life this summer/fall (& ice fishing or skating this winter)! Here is your opportunity to enjoy a SPECTACULAR 144 FEET OF WATER FRONTAGE, a year round home with great space to entertain & an upper level deck offering amazing views & the peaceful tranquility nature has to offer. Large sunroom overlooking the lake will be a favorite place to relax. There is also a front facing four season room, kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms & full bath on the main level. Upstairs you'll find a loft to work from home, bedrooms & half bath. LL awaits your family gatherings & lake parties featuring second kitchen area, updated full bath & 4 season room with access to the yard! So much fun waiting to be had - kayaking, boating, fishing & more! Come live the dream!!