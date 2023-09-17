2500+ sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms this home offers plenty of room for a family or for entertaining guests. The attached 2.5 car garage and additional 1.5 car garage in the back provides ample parking and storage options. The gas fireplace in the dining room adds a cozy touch for gatherings. The restored virgin maple floors salvaged from a school in MI are a unique and beautiful feature, giving character to the 1st floor. Vaulted ceilings in the living room, the view of the backyard and porch are serene. Upstairs having all 4 bedrooms together is convenient for family living. The new carpeting in two of the rooms adds a fresh touch. The Primary bedroom's walk-in closet and spacious size will be appreciated. 600 sq ft of bonus space for whatever your needs are.