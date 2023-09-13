Immerse yourself in the captivating beauty of this vista retreat boasting breathtaking sunsets, dramatic storm-watching, and a luxurious backyard oasis with a pool. This exceptional home offers an unparalleled experience with its panoramic views and stunning features. The sun-drenched living area, adorned with expansive windows, provides the perfect vantage point to witness nature's wonders unfold. The gourmet the kitchen is a culinary haven, while the master suite offers a tranquil escape. Step outside to your private paradise featuring a sparkling pool and grilling area, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss the chance to call this extraordinary property your own and create cherished memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Linn - $1,295,000
