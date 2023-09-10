Charming fully furnished home near downtown Lake Geneva. Many new updates have been done (flooring, windows, hvac, bathrooms, electric panel, and hot water heater). Oversized garage has space for storage or additional parking. Fully finished ''she shed'' in the private backyard.
