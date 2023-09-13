Single Owner Sanctuary Nestled in 5 Acres of Wooded Property in perfect location near Geneva Lake. This immaculate 4 bedroom, 4 bath home features a Vaulted Ceiling Great Room w/ double sided field stone fire place & wall of windows framing beautiful views. A spacious dining room with walk out to deck, custom kitchen with attached dining nook & convenient access to attached 3 car garage. This beautiful home has all the finest finishes adorning its private 5100 sq ft of living space. Finished lower level with large 21x24 Family Room, Kitchenette, spacious bedroom and full bath.In addition this 5 acre property also offers a wonderful 10 ft deep 20x40 Heated Pool w/seating deck, hot tub and 30x50 outbuilding with 19x30 heated work space w/ room for a boat! A Sanctuary awaits!