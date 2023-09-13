Welcome to this stunning 4-bedroom, 2-full bath, and 2-half bath home nestled in the charming golf cart community of Johnsburg, IL. This spacious and well-maintained residence offers a perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience, complemented by a 3.5-car garage and an expansive unfinished basement. As you enter, you'll be greeted by a grand foyer that opens up to a spacious living area characterized by an abundance of natural light and a cozy fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The open-concept design seamlessly connects the living area to the kitchen with a large island - perfect for both casual family meals and entertaining guests. The main floor also features a formal dining room with elegant finishes, adding a touch of sophistication to your gatherings. Additionally, a versatile home office provides a quiet space for work or study. Upstairs, you'll discover the luxurious master suite, complete with a private en-suite bathroom. Three more generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a shared full bath ensure that there's plenty of room for everyone in the household. Take a step outside of the 3 season room to the backyard oasis, where you can relax on the expansive patio, host barbecues, or simply enjoy the tranquility of the well-maintained landscaping. Located in the golf cart community of Johnsburg, you'll appreciate the small-town charm while still being within easy reach of urban conveniences. Enjoy the unique feature of cruising around the community on your golf cart, adding to the sense of leisure and community camaraderie. With excellent schools, parks, shopping, and dining options nearby, this home offers the perfect balance between suburban comfort and modern amenities. Don't miss the opportunity to make this impressive property your new home.