Enjoy your summer on your own Private beach and lake house! Spring fed lake. 10 acre Countryside estate. Rolling hills. 2 entrances to fenced property. Borders spring fed brook. Many mature Hardwoods/pines. LOCATION: Ten minutes to the Metra Northwest line to Chicago. Ten minutes south of Fontana/Lake Geneva GENERAL HOME DETAILS: Spacious Victorian 2 story Cedar sided home, Wrap around Porch, Stunning views, secluded. 1st FLOOR: Foyer w/Curved oak staircase/Balcony, 2 story vaulted turrets. Hardwood throughout. Parlor/Sitting rm. Lg DR. Fam rm w/Full masonry FP w/built-in entertainment area. French Country Kitchen, Island, 14' Breakfast bar (walnut), Display cabinetry, Designer hood, Pantry. Spectacular views of lake. 2ND FLOOR: Balcony. MBR bath designer suite, soaking tub, marble shower, radiant floor. 4 BR's, Laundry, 2 full baths. WALK-OUT LOWER LEVEL: Lake views, Lg Brick patio/firepit, In law apt, Lg BR, Lg living area, Full kitchen, Full bath. BEACH HOUSE: Perfect place for parties, Quiet get-a-ways. Enjoy your family/guests in this charming 4 season rustic building w/full masonry FP. GARAGE: 3.5 car, Heated. Full attic storage, Epoxy floor. By appointment only to qualified buyers. No contingency offers will be accepted. INCOME OPTION: Listed w/Airbnb for 3 months in 2019. All reviews were 5 star Approx. 8k/mo @ 40% booking (for the 3 months listed on market).