MOTIVATED SELLER! Move in ready and waiting for your finishing touches! This 4-bedroom, 2 full bath home has been completely updated with new electric, furnace, A/C roof, siding gutters and more! Large kitchen with 2 pantries. Huge master bedroom on first floor. High traffic, waterproof flooring throughout first floor. Bedrooms upstairs have carpet. Back yard is completely fenced with a 10 X 14 deck where you can watch your children (or pets) play! A 2.5 car detached garage to shelter your cars and lawn care items. 2 Driveways for extra parking. Quiet neighborhood. Close to Lake Geneva, Genoa City, and Twin Lakes for your shopping and entertainment needs! Not far from the Illinois border. All measurements & sq ft are estimates. Seller related to Listing Agent.