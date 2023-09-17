Welcome to this spacious 4-bed, 1.5-bath Elkhorn home! The main floor welcomes you with an expansive kitchen offering ample counter space and modern amenities. The adjacent living room boasts charming wood beams, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance, while a pellet stove in the dining area adds a cozy touch to your meals, all bathed in natural light. Upstairs, find 4 big bedrooms, an updated full bathroom, and a roomy master with a walk-in closet. Outside, the backyard beckons as the perfect setting for entertaining guests. It is fully fenced, offering both privacy and security for your outdoor gatherings. Located in a top-notch school district and close to shopping, this home offers a harmonious blend of comfort and convenience. Have peace of mind with the brand new roof!