Irresistible 4 bedroom 4 bath with over 4,300 sqft in this 2 story contemporary home nestled on over 2 acres in the Eagle's Aire Subdivision with one-of-a-kind outdoor entertaining space featuring inground pool and diving board, hot tub and outdoor TV area with speakers for the big games. Bring the party inside to the finished LL rec room to play some pool or continue watching the game around the custom wet bar. Easily prepare food in the large kitchen with prep island, granite countertops and SS appliances. Find quiet space in the office or den on the main level. Double doors lead to the primary bedroom located on the upper with WIC and an elegant private attached bath with whirlpool tub and travertine WIS. Many updates throughout. This home is not to be missed!