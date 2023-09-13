Enjoy the privacy that you deserve. Very quiet cul de sac high on a hill overlooking over 5 acres of serenity. This stately all brick home offers spectacular views with cleared land as well as wooded areas with Turkey Blind and Deer Stand. 3.5 Car Heated Garage with Storage. Main level has a Chef's Kitchen, Dining Room, Sitting Room/Den, Professional Office, Spacious Family Room and a Deck that overlooks the Property. Main level laundry room/mud Room with Lockers. Lower Level has an Outrageously Large Rec Room, Bar and Bar Kitchen with Walk Out To Property. High Quality HVAC System with Radiant Heat for the First Floor and the Garage. Then Gas Forced Air and A/C for the Whole House. Primary Suite has 3 Closets and 2 Baths one complete Bath with a Tub and The Other With A Shower.