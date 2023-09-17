Discover your dream Lake House on sought-after Cedar Dr. This exquisite 4-5 bedroom retreat offers the perfect blend of luxury and nature. Step onto the hard bottom sandy frontage, where the lake's edge becomes an extension of your backyard. Bask in the sun or stargaze on the multiple outdoor living spaces, perfect for entertaining or tranquil relaxation. Park with ease using off-street parking, then step inside to find a haven of comfort. Gaze through expansive windows to exceptional views that frame the changing tapestry of the lake and surrounding landscape. A large lot adorned with mature trees provides shade and privacy, creating a serene escape. This south-facing gem bathes in natural light, filling every room with warmth. Welcome to your lakeside retreat.