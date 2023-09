RANCH HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH WITH AN OVERSIZED 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. THE LIVING ROOM HAS A BOW WINDOW, HARDWOOD FLOORING AND A COAT CLOSET. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND A SLIDING PATIO DOOR THAT LEADS TO A 12'X15' DECK. THE LUAUDRY IS IN A CLOSET RIGHT OFF THE KITCHEN. THE HALLWAY LEADING TO THE BEBROOMS HAS A LINEN CLOSET. THE MASTER BEDROOM AND THE 2ND BEDROOM BOTH HAVE SLIDING MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS. THE 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IS EXTRA DEEP SO YOU HAVE PLENTY ROOM INFRONT OF YOUR CARS. IT ALSO HAS A WOOKBENCH, CABINETS, 2 METAL SHEVLES AND A BACK DOOR THAT LEADS A 12'X18' PATIO THAT CONNECTS TO THE DECK. IT ALSO HAS A 10'X22 PARKING SPACE OFF THE SIDE OF THE GARAGE. THERE IS A FLOORED ATTIC SPACE ABOVE THE GARAGE WITH A PULL DOWN STAIRS, GREAT FOR EXTRA STORAGE SPACE. THE LARGE BACK YARD HAS A SHED FOR EVEN MORE EXTRA STORAGE. LAKE RIGHTS HICKORY FALLS 1 & 2 ASSOCIATION FEES 129.90 PER YEAR. IT IS ONLY MINUTES TO THE LAKE FROM THE HOUSE .