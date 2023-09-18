Nestled in Waterford this classic 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home is situated on a sprawling 1.75 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood. The traditional layout encompasses a cozy living room with a gas fireplace, a well equipped kitchen with abundant counter space. The primary bedroom features a connecting bath with shower. 2 additional bedrooms with lots of light. Property has a 2.5 attached car garages plus an additional 2.5 car garage. With its generous lot size and convenient features, this home offers the charm of country living while being close to city amenities. The basement is a wide open canvas for your to finish. Private lake to be used only by members in the HOA. Fish, swim or just enjoy the beach. HOA payment pays for upkeep of the private beach. No other subdivision restriction
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $449,900
